SRI LANKA NEEDS 277 MORE

Set 453 runs to win the opening Test of the Sandals Test series against the Windies, Sri Lanka staged a fightback on the fourth day, yesterday reaching 176/3 at the close of play at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port-of-Spain.

SCORES: Windies 414/8 dec & 223/7 dec versus Sri Lanka 185 & 176/3. Still needing 277 for victory.

After the Windies declared their second innings at 223/7 leaving them requiring a world record chase to win the Test, Sri Lanka batted well and with some luck to end the day with some fight still in their team.

Opener Kushal Mendis rode his luck well and was unbeaten on 94 when stumps were drawn at the Mecca of local cricket. The right-hander got a reprieve when he was 17 as he edged a ball from Shannon Gabriel into the gloves off Shane Dowrich. Umpire Richard Kettleborough ruled not out and the Windies failed to call for the review, which according to ‘ultra edge’ would have given the host the breakthrough wicket it was seeking. Later on, in his innings, he was dropped on 42 by Dowrich off the bowling of leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo with the score 98/1.

Windies made a good start to their defence as Gabriel got rid of Kushal Perera for 12. The left-hander edged an express delivery into the hands of Devon Smith and the Windies were celebrating with the score at 21.

Skipper Dinesh Chandimal was up next and he played some productive shots in a cameo of 15 before leaving the field suffering the effects of nausea and dehydration. He left the arena with the score at 45 and was replaced by the former captain Angelo Mathews. The big right-hander batted well in tandem with Mendis and took the score past the 100-run mark. Just as they looked as if they would walk off the field together at the end of play, Mathews flicked at a ball down the leg-side from skipper Jason Holder to exit for 31.

Mendis brought up his half-century soon after off 137 balls with four fours and a six. Roshen Silva stepped in and with the close drawing near he got out being too careful against Bishoo.

The Guyanese got one to turn big on the right-hander and he spooned it back to him for 14, with the score at 176/3.

Earlier, the Windies resumed on the bedtime position of 131/4 and batted for a session and three overs before declaring on 223/7 and setting Sri Lanka an improbable target of 453 runs to win the Test match. It meant that the Windies declared twice in the match, after scoring 418/8 declared in the first innings.

The last time the Windies declared twice in a Test match and win was in the famous 1976 Test match against England at the Oval in London. In that match, Michael Holding grabbed four wickets and Sir Vivian Richards scored 291.

Keiran Powell who started on 64 again looked good but threw away a chance at getting a century, when he played a casual shot to fall short at 88. All told he faced 127 balls, hitting seven fours and two sixes.

After his dismissal Holder took over to play some lusty blows, as he got 39 from 40 balls with four fours and a six.

Sri Lankan fast bowler Lahiru Kumara bowled with sustained pace to finish with figures of 3/40.

SCOREBOARD

WINDIES VS SRI LANKA

WINDIES 1ST INNINGS 414/8 DEC

SRI LANKA 1ST INNINGS 185

WINDIES 2ND INNINGS

(overnight 131/4)

K Brathwaite c Dickwella b Kumara.....16

D Smith b Lakmal.....................................20

K Powell c sub b Perera...........................88

S Hope c Mendis b Kumara.......................1

R Chase b Herath......................................12

S Dowrich lbw Kumara............................13

J Holder lbw Herath.................................39

D Bishoo not out.......................................16

K Roach not out.........................................11

Extras 4b, 2lb, 1nb.....................................7

Total for 7 wkts dec...........................223

Fall of wkts: 36, 55, 75, 119, 149, 191, 203. Bowling: S Lakmal 12-2-32-1, L Gamage 15-3-43-0, R Herath 24-5-52-2, L Kumara 9-0-40-3, K Perera 12-1-50-1.

SRI LANKA 2ND INNINGS

M Perera c Smith b Gabriel.....................12

K Mendis not out......................................94

D Chandimal rt..........................................15

A Mathews c Dowrich b Holder............31

R Silva c & b Bishoo.................................14

L Gamage not out........................................0

Extras 3b, 3lb, 4nb..................................10

Total for 3 wkts.....................................176

Fall of wkts: 21, 45r, 123, 175,

Bowling: K Roach 10-2-44-0, S Gabriel 10.4-2-44-1, M Cummins 8-1-22-0, J Holder 10-4-18-1 D Bishoo 10-1-32-1, R Chase 5-0-10-0.