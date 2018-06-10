T&T opens title defence against Leewards

T&T Women’s cricket captain, Merissa Aguilleira, expects a tough fight in this years’ Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s Regional Tournament but is confident her team has what it takes to defend its titles. T&T is the current defending champions of both the T20 and Super50 tournaments.

The Tournament bowls off today in Jamaica, with T&T taking on the Leeward Islands in its first match at Sabina Park from 3.30 pm. The competition opens with Barbados coming up against the Windward Islands from 10.30 am at Kensington Park, while the hosts will square meet Guyana from 7.30 at Sabina.

This year, both formats will be played, with the T20 Blaze taking place between June 10 – 17 and the Super50 from June 21 – 24.

Speaking ahead of today’s match, Aguilleira said she is pleased with what she has seen of her team so far and expects them to do well over the next two weeks.

“I think coming back in from our West Indies camp and seeing the standard at which the girls have been working and what they have been doing, I was very pleased,” she said, “I’m looking forward to what we will bring to all the games coming up, we know we have to play each game like a final because whenever teams are coming up against T&T, they always come hard.”

The former WI skipper also commented on the addition of young opening bat, Shania Abdool, who will make her debut this year following an outstanding local season and Regional U19 tournament, in which T&T emerged as the winners.

“Shania came in and gelled well with the rest of the team, she understands her role and responsibilities as a young player and understands what it takes to make a national team,” Aguilleira said she believes Abdool is on the right track and expects her to do well in the tournament.

T&T coach, Gerald Garcia also expressed confidence in his side, noting that they are as prepared as they could be and will be looking for consistency throughout both competitions.

“Our preparation was good, we had assistance from two national coaches in Kelvin Williams and David Williams. We worked on a lot of weak areas that needed improvement and we were able to identify a lot of things that we were doing wrong and put things right. I think we did the best we could have done in the time that we had.”

Like Aguilleira, Garcia said he expects hard cricket given the calibre of players the other teams possess but believes that once his team takes a match by match approach, they will have good results.

T&T TEAM

Merissa Aguilleira (Captain), Anisa Mohammed (vice-captain), Britney Cooper, Reniece Boyce, Felicia Walters, Rachel Vincent, Stacy-Ann King, Kirbyina Alexander, Lee-Ann Kirby, Krystal Ramharack, Kamara Ragoobar, Shenelle Lord, Shania Abdool, Seline O’Neil.