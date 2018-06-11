Bascombe sparkles again

Shaniqua Bascombe of Cougars amazed on the second day of the National Gas Company (NGC) National Junior Championships yesterday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo.

On the final day of the track and field meet hosted National Association of Athletic Administration (NAAA), Bascombe, 14, picked up her third gold medal in winning the girls Under-17 200m in a time of 24.05 seconds and achieved the standard (24.20) for next month’s World U-20 Championships to be held in Finland. She also surpassed the qualifying mark of 11.80m in the 100m, the day before.

Taking silver in the 200m was Brianna Lord of Abilene Wildcats in 25.00 and bronze went to Simplex’s Leah Bertrand in 25.19.

Later in the 4x100m relay event, Bascombe ran the second leg in combining with Jada Duprey, Peniel John and Caliyah Wallace to cop silver in 47.76 with Simplex team of Marie George, Bertrand, Kyah La Fortune, Kurlecia Francis, running in that order, speeding to gold in 47.61. Abilene (Alison Phillip, Patrice Roberts, Jada John, Lord) was the bronze medallists in 49.98.

Bascombe then linked with Wallace, Blossom Swift, Kershel Mc Intyre to place second in the girls open 4x400m relay (4:08.09) behind winner Memphis Pioneers’ Nicola Pesnell, Chelsea Ragoonanan, Kyla Walker and Rae-Anne Serville (3:58.13). In third place was Kaizen Panthers (Safiya John, Khadija Abraham, Shanika Belfon, Anika Joefield) in 4:08.53.

A number of athletes joined Bascombe in achieving the standard for the World Championships including Gabriel Guerra (Toco Tafac), the top three finishers in the boys U-20 200m final Timothy Frederick (Simplex), Ako Hislop (Kaizen Panthers and Pierce David (Memphis Pioneers) and Iantha Wright (Mercury).

Guerra broke the national junior record of 31.44m in the Hammer throw with his third attempt, reaching 34.98m to beat Geion Washington (Kaizen) into second (24.98m) and Jabari Mitchell (Mercury) into third (19.15m).

Back on the track, the boys’ U-20 200m final had spectators at the edge of their seats with Frederick winning in 21.13 with Hislop second in 21.23 and David in21.33 to achieve the World junior event standard of 21.35.

Wright did it in the girls’ version of the race with her winning time of 24.05 surpassing the 24.20-standard. Phoenix’s Ayla Stanisclaus was second in 24.37 and Tatianna Martinez (Mercury), third in 24.98.

There was no surprise in the Boys U-20 javelin throw as four-time Carifta champion, Tyriq Horsford taking gold with a 63.85-throw. Second was Selvon Rochford (Five Rivers Sec) with 56.35 and third, Jante Lewis of Mustangs with 52.15m.

Karessa Kirton ended with the most medals, increasing her gold medal tally to five and her overall count to six, after copping a silver in the Girls U-15 200m. The Cougars athlete won the Girls U-15 300m hurdles, clocking 43.64 to beat Point Fortin New Jets’ (PFNJ) Natasha Fox (44.58) and Kayla Caesar of Memphis (48.98), to the line respectively.

In the 200m, Fox and Kirton reversed placings with the former getting the gold with a time of 24.68. Kirton was the runner-up in 24.79 and in third was her Cougars clubmate Reneisha Andrews (25.09).

Later, running the third leg, Kirton partnered with Makeda Edwards, Reneisha Andrews and Kianna Llewellyn to get a victory in the girls U-15 4x100m relay in 49.75. Memphis (Kayah Charles, Afiya Croal, Janae Murray, Kayla Caesar) stayed on for second in 50.03, with Abilene (Teneka Bonnett, Nzinga Charles, McKala Lewis, Kadija Pickering) in third (51.25).

Cougars, who led at the end of day one, dominated again on the second day to be crowned the champion team with a combined score of 475 points from 95 events. The champion won three of six relays it competed in, placed second in two and third in one.

Memphis tallied 370 to finish a far off second while Kaizen placed third with 337. Abilene (194) and PFNJ (186) filled the other two spots, respectively.

YESTERDAY’S OTHER RESULTS

Hammer

Girls U-20: 1 Sherselle Murray (Tafac) 28.62m; 2 Angel Nixon (Rss Phoenix) 18.91m; 3 Maurica Stafford (Kaizen) 15.60m

Boys U-17: 1 Jamaal Alexander (Tafac) 40.39m; 2 Jayden Scott (Mercury) 27.06m; 3 Tyrese Murray (Kaizen) 24.61m

Girls U-17: 1 Tori McKenzie (Phoenix) 18.28m; 2 Addrianna Cordner (Kaizen) 17.49m; 3 Aaliyah Alexander (Kaizen) 16.63m

Shot Put

Girls U-20: 1 Ianna Roach (Memphis) 12.42m; 2 Shantel Licorish (Striders) 11.39m; 3 Tonya Chapman (Falcons) 10.78m

Boys U-15: 1 Isaiah Gemon (Cougars) 13.18m; 2 Tyrese Murray (Kaizen) 12.22m; 3 Timothy Simpson (Memphis) 10.35m

Discus

Boys U-20: 1 Konnel Jacob (Jaguars) 53.25m; 2 Christop Crawford (Falcons) 49.05m; 3 Clarence Hannibal (Falcons) 46.65m

Girls U-17: 1 Shakera Kirk (Falcons) 34.50m; 2 Jusoynia Fifi (Titans) 27.31m; 3 Tehealia Kennedy (Zenith) 26.10m

Girls U-15: 1 Ashanti Marcelle (Mercury) 24.25m; 2 Ce’Lise Adams (Zenith) 21.95m; 3 Addrianna Cordner (Kaizen) 20.95m

Pole Vault

Boys U-20: 1 Anderson Subero (Sangre Grande SE) 3.20m; 2 Kibwe Cromwell (Tafac) 2.50m

Boys U-17: 1 Nathaniel Mathura (DPAC) 2.20m

High Jump

Boys U-20: 1 Shaquill Benjamin (Zenith) 1.87m; 2 Franklyn Stanislaus (Kaizen) 1.87m

Boys U-17: 1 Che Saunders (Kaizen) 1.80m; 2 Justin Guy (Kaizen) 1.68m

Girls U-17: 1 Trishell McLaren (Tafac) 1.55m; 2 Shaniya Morgan (Neon Wolves) 1.49m

Boys U-15: 1 Aaron Antoine (Neon Wolves) 1.63m; 2 Le Bron James (Falcons) 1.60m; 3 Tyrique Dennis (Kaizen) 1.60m

Girls U-15: 1 Gianna Paul (DPAC) 1.50m; 2 Aalisha Jones (Oasics) 1.41m; 3 Tyler Shears (Tafac) 1.38m

Triple Jump

Boys U-20: 1 Kelsey Daniel (Kaizen) 14.20m

Boys U-17: 1 Lorenzo Luces (Tafac) 12.39m; 2 Dimitri Richards (Tafac) 11.98m; 3 Tyrique Dennis (Kaizen) 11.90m

Girls Open: 1 Jayda Williams (Simplex) 10.25m; 2 Trishell McLaren (Tafac) 9.83m; 3 Amber Mayhew (Goodwood High) 9.69m

Long jump

Boys U-20: 1 Safiya John (Kaizen) 5.76m; 2 Aquilla St Louis (DPAC) 5.54m; 3 Antonia Sealy (Unattached) 5.24m

200m

Boys U-17: 1 Shakeem McKay (Abilene) 21.87, 2 Malachi Heywood (PFNJ) 22.23; 3 Saeed Pompey (M/Jets) 22.70

Boys U-15: 1 Jesaiah Greenidge (Concorde) 23.45; 2 Naeem Nelson (Simplex) 23.65; 3 Keone John (Memphis) 23.72

800m

Boys U-20: 1 Jaden St Louis (Cougars) 1:57.08; 2 Andrii Campbell (Rebirth) 1:58.16; 3 Aarin Simon (Memphis) 1:58.33

Girls U-20: 1 Shania Le Matrie (Rebirth) 2:16.91; 2 Camile Lewis (S/Bullets) 2:29.89; 3 Chelse Ragoonanan (Memphis) 2:37.64

Boys U-17: 1 Mishak Peters (Abilene) 2:03.54; 2 Ryan Campbel (Pentecostal High) 2:04.23; 3 Ethan Forde (Cougars) 2:05.58

Girls U-17: 1 Rae-Anne Serville (Memphis) 2:17.60; 2 Kaylay John (PFNJ) 2:32.75; 3 Jamila Cox (Burnley) 2:33.47

Boys U-15: 1 Cyril Sumner (Memphis) 2:12.20; 2 Joshua Mascall (FAS) 2:13.89; 3 Khaylon Antoine (Cougars) 2:17.33

Girls U-15: 1 Christiemarie Maharaj (S/Bullets) 2:26.57; 2 Octavia Cambridge (Cougars) 2:26.70; 3 Shakiah Phillip (Memphis) 2:37.55

400m hurdles

Boys U-20: 1 Jaden St Louis (Cougars) 56.77; 2 Tyrese Rawlins (Wolves) 58.58; 3 Shakeel Francis (Warriors) 58.80

Girls U-20: 1 Joelle Baptiste (Concorde) 1:10.08

Boys U-17: 1 Justin Guy (Kaizen) 57.78; 2 Rinaldo Moore (Memphis) 58.13; 3 Brian Morris (Cougars) 1:00.60

Girls U-17: 1 Jada James (Titans) 1:05.21; 2 Shanika Belfon (Kaizen) 1:07.46; 3 Beyonce Moses (Phoenix) 1:11.89

300m Hurdles

Boys U-15: 1 Darius Joseph (Abilene) 43.80; 2 Antwon Frederick (Cougars) 45.18; 3 Kanye Ottley (Kaizen) 45.33

5,000m

Boys U-20: 1 Genesis Joseph (Health Olympians) 16:53.65; 2 Jediael Walters (Kaizen) 17:02.35; 3 Kareem Mason (Richard Jones RA) 17:14.40

3,000m

Boys U-17: 1 Antonio Blackman (Jubilee Stars) 10:28.11; 2 Caleb Moses (S/Bullets) 10:37.13; 3 Nkosi Toney (Pentecostal High) 10:45.14

Girls Open: 1 Teresa Otero (Richard Jones) 12:20.13; 2 Janeil Bailey (Richard Jones) 12:28.23; 3 Sophie Potter (Richard Jones) 12:46.71

Decathlon

Boys U-20: 1 Anson Moses (Falcons) 6,078; 2 Joel Andrews (D’badie Progressive) 5,915; 3 Aaron Caesar (Unattached) 5,567

Boys U-17: 1 Anthony Diaz (La Brea) 5,097; 2 Corde Gomez (Tafac) 2,982; 3 Antonio Wellington (IG Fastlane) 2,928

Relays

Boys U-20 4x100m: 1 Memphis 41.56; 2 Abilene 42.07; 3 Stallion 44.56

Girls U-20 4x100m: 1 PFNJ 47.80; 2 Memphis 48.23; 3 Rss Phoenix 57.08

Boys U-17 4x100m: 1 Cougars 43.26; 2 Abilene 43.30; 3 PFNJ 44.48

Boys U-15 4x100m: 1 Cougars 46.06; 2 Memphis 46.59; 3 Simplex 47.39

Boys 4x400m Open: 1 Abilene 3:16.77; 2 Memphis 3:17.18; 3 Cougars 3:19.97