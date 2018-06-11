King helps T&T record opening win

An all-around performance by Stacy-Ann King led T&T to a dominating 68-run win over the Leeward Islands, in its opening match of the Cricket West Indies T20 Blaze yesterday, at Sabina Park, Jamaica.

King finished unbeaten on 38 runs, steadying the innings for T&T, while wickets fell regularly around her. She later returned with the ball

to take two wickets for just 13 runs in her four overs.

The Leeward Islands started well enough with tight bowling and sharp fielding, preventing the T&T batswomen from scoring freely.

Reniece Boyce and Britney Cooper, who found herself in the middle early following the run out of debutant, Shania Abdool, without scoring, managed to patiently steady the T&T innings.

However, they contributed 25 and 24 respectively before Boyce skied one to Shebani Bhaskar at short cover off the bowling of Jenisen Richard. Cooper followed in the very next over, caught off the bowling of Sidella Bellot.

King, who replaced Boyce, was then joined by T&T skipper, Merissa Aguilleira. Aguilleira was the only T&T bat to stay any considerable time with the all-rounder, contributing 11 before becoming Amanda Edwards’ first scalp of the day.

Leeann Kirby was out on the very next ball, as Edwards got a hand to King’s straight drive and the ball found Kirby out her crease.

Rachel Vincent lasted seven balls and T&T looked to be in some trouble at 107 for 5 after 17 overs, but Shenelle Lord and King took seven runs off the penultimate over and 12 runs from Tiffany Thorpe’s final over to push T&T’s score to 132 at the end of their 20 overs.

In reply, the Leewards lost Terez Parker, LBW to Kirby’s first ball but Bhaskar opened her account with a cracking square cut for four that seemed to imply she meant business.

She would struggle to find runs throughout the rest of her innings.

However, thanks to a disciplined T&T bowling attack led by King (2-13), Mohammed (1-6) and Kirby (1-11).

Bhaskar would eventually finish unbeaten on 31, as she found herself without any support from her team-mates. Richards was the only other batswoman to get into double figures, finishing on 16 n.o. as T&T completed a comprehensive 68-run victory.

In the opening match of the tournament at Kensington Park, Barbados sealed an 18-run victory over the Windward Islands.

Batting first, Barbados were bowled out for 101, with WI all-rounder, Deandra Dottin top scoring with 40.

In reply, Windwards could only get to 83 for the loss of 8 wickets at the end of their 20 over-allotment.

Scores

T&T 132/6 (20 overs) (Stacy-Ann King 38 n.o, Reniece Boyce 25, Britney Cooper 24) beat Leewards Islands 64/5 (20 overs) (Shebani Bhaskar 31 n.o., Jenison Richards 16 n.o) T&T won by 68 runs

Barbados 101 all out (20 overs) (Deandra Dottin 40; Akeira Peters 2-9) Windward Islands 83/8 (20) (Qiana Joseph 14; Shamilia Connell 2-14)

