T&T’s Mitchell, Cato on target in USL

T&T internationals, defender Carlyle Mitchell, and winger Cordell Cato both netted for their respective clubs in the United Soccer League (USL) on Saturday night.

At Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, 30-year-old Mitchell scored his first goal of the season, with his new club Indy Eleven, in the 55th minute on an assist from Spain’s Ayoze Garcia Perez to seal a 2-0 win over Atlanta United after England’s Matt Watson had fired in a 30th-minute opener.

Compatriot, striker Nathan Lewis was an unused substitute for Indy Eleven, now tenth in the Eastern Conference with 18 points from 12 matches.

However, Cato and his Charlotte Independence (20 points) was crushed 4-1 away to New York Red Bulls II at MSU Soccer Park, Pittser Field, Montclair, New Jersey, despite the speedy winger scoring the opening goal of the match, in the 23rd minute, his sixth on the season.

The loss left Charlotte Independence joint fourth with New York Red Bulls, Nashville and Charleston Battery.

English-born T&T defender Justin Hoyte featured for the entire 90 minutes in Eastern Conference leaders’ Cincinnati 2-0 defeat of fellow T&T player, Raleigh-USA-born Andre Fortune’s North Carolina at Sahlen’s Stadium, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, North Carolina.

The win lifted Cincinnati to 26 points from 13 matches, three more than Louisville City while Pittsburgh Riverhound is third with 21.

T&T goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh was back between the uprights for defending champions Louisville City FC in a 0-0 draw with Bethlehem Steel at Goodman Stadium, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The trio, defender Leland Archer, midfielder Atualla Guerra and defender Neveal Hackshaw and their Charleston Battery fell to a surprise 2-0 loss to Mekeil Williams’ Richmond Kickers at City Stadium, Richmond, Virginia to remain on 20 points, but now seventh.

The 27-year-old Williams, a former Colorado Rapids player had a solid match in defence for Kickers while the 22-year-old Archer, a former T&T Under-17 and Under-20 player was making his season debut and played the entire contest along with Hackshaw. Guerra who has seven goals on the season was suspended.

On Wednesday last, Hoyte, Guerra and Hackshaw all had their campaigns in the US Open Cup halted after their clubs suffered defeats.

The 33-year-old Hoyte was not among the 18-man roster of US Soccer League outfit, Cincinnati who fell 3-1 on penalty-kicks to US Major League Soccer’s Minnesota United after a 0-0 deadlock at Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio.

And at Fifth Third Bank Stadium, Kennesaw, Georgia, Atlanta United trounced Guerra and Hackshaw’s Charleston Battery 3-0 with goals from Andrew Carleton (14th), Ezequiel Barco (47th pen) and 64th minute Romario Williams item in front of a crowd of 9,742 spectators.

Hackshaw, who started on the left of a three-man defence was substituted in the 74th minute for Jay Bolt while inform Guerra, with seven league goals to his name in the US Soccer League came off in the 82nd minutes for Sierra Leone’s Victor Mansaray.