Blazers regains Tobago A title

Five-time champions, Blazers, which were dethroned by Police Alpha last year, scored a resounding victory over Matrix, 35-26, to regain their A Division title in the Tobago Netball League last Monday at Shaw Park Netball Court.

Blazers completed their unbeaten run in the A Division when they toppled Police in their final match, 37-19, three days later. The winner was led by national defender Kemba Duncan, who played aggressively on defence and forced a number of turnovers. Duncan and Avanelle Baird made life difficult for the Matrix shooters Janelle Toby and Dhalia Anthony, who could only score 26 of their 46 attempts with Toby leading the Matrix fight, scoring 13 from 20 attempts while Anthony scored 13 from 26.

Six-footer goal shoot Abeni Taylor, who trains with the national team, top-scored with 25 off 38 attempts and her goal-attack Mauriscia Nicholson added the other 10 goals from 14 attempts.

In the men’s division, Take Dat was crowned the champions with Matrix second, Police third, C&B fourth and SSS Marlins fifth while in the Intermediate Division, Titans I scored a one-point (19-18) victory against Blazers II, to take the title.

Saturday was the start of the knockout competition led by Lilyah Arrindell, Starlets eliminated SSS Rubies in their B Division match-up. The goal-attack, netted 13 goals from 20 tries to help Starlets edge Rubies by a narrow one goal, 14-13, victory. Goal-attack Neisha Mc Millan was best in the circle for Rubies with 11 in 22.

Also moving on in the knockout competition is Blazers III, which defeated SSS Crystals 23-14. Goal-shooter Shania Shortt (10/21) and Arianne James (13/18) worked in the circle for the winner. Nyinka Thomas scored the bulk of Crystals’ goals with 11 from 15 attempts but her team was on the losing end.

The other match in the division between C&B and Titans II was interrupted by rain during the first quarter. The match is rescheduled to play tomorrow from 7 pm. The lone men’s division match between SSS Marlins and C&B was also postponed to that date. First pass is at 8 pm.

On Wednesday, shooters from each of the teams in this year’s competition competed for supremacy and in the end it was Akeem De Leon of Matrix Reloaded emerging the overall winner with 46 goals. He topped the men’s division individual shooting contest with Marcus Clinton (Canaan Bon Accord) second with 42 and Cliff Nicholson (Matrix Reloaded) in third with 41.

His accuracy also helped Matrix place first in the team shooting competition with a total of 111 goals. Police was second with 85 and C&B third with 78.

In the women’s A division, it was an all out shootout between Demisha Henry (Star Seekers) 44/57 and Abeni Taylor (Blazers I) for the top spot. Both shooters connected 44 goals but it was Henry having a better shooting percentage getting her goals from 57 tries compared to Taylor’s 65 attempts.

Results

Saturday

Knockout competition

SSS Rubies 13 (Jeanessa Williams 2/6, Neisha Mc Millan 11/22) vs Starlets 14 (Alex Lovell 1/2, Lilyah Arrindell 13/20, Dellice Guada 0/1)

Blazers III 23 (Shania Shortt 10/21, Arianne James 13/18) vs SSS Crystals 14 (Nikeala Boucher 1/4, Nyinka Thomas 11/15, Nykoya Sargent 2/2)

Thursday

SSS Rubies won after C&B forfeited.

Blazers I 37 (Abeni Taylor 19/34, Lennecia Mc Keller 18/31) vs Police 19 (Arresia Sandy 2/8, Rianna Alexander 0/4, Nikita Spencer 17/30)

Wednesday

Shooting Competition

Individual

Top Shooter Overall: Akeem De Leon 46

Men Div: 1 Akeem De Leon (Matrix Reloaded) 46; 2 Marcus Clinton (Canana Bon Accord) 42; 3 Cliff Nicholson (Matrix Reloaded) 41

A Div: 1 Demisha Henry (Star Seekers) 44/57; 2 Abeni Taylor (Blazers I) 44/65; 3 Lennecia Mc Keller (Blazers I) 43

Inter Div: 1 Kelelicia George (Pythons I) 43; 2 Kelaiah Stewart (Pythons I) 38; 3 Kaela Marie Fletcher (Pythons I) 36

B Div: 1 Ariel De Freitas (Pythons II) 42; 2 Nyinka Thomas (SSS Pistols) 34; 3 Arianne James (Blazers III) 33

Team

Men Div: 1 Matrix 111; 2 Police 85; 3 C&B 78

A Div: 1 Star Seekers 121; 2 Blazers I 113; 3 Matrix 89

Inter Div: 1 Titans I 117; 2 Blazers II 93; 3 Patience Hill PYC 89

B Div: 1 Titans II 98; 2 Blazers III 80; 3 SSS Crystals 71

Monday

Men Div

SSS Marlins 14 (Andrew Jerry 0/2, Nicholas Abraham 9/15, Khyeem James 5/12) vs Police 45 (Akeem Phillip 10/20, Davion Thomas 18/34, Darryl Bedlow 7/12, Kerry Mc Millan 10/14).

A Div

Blazers I 35 (Abeni Taylor 25/38, Mauricia Nicholson 10/14) vs Matrix 26 (Janelle Toby 13/20, Dahlia Anthony 13/26)

June 2

Matrix 28 (Dahlia Anthony 20/32, Janelle Toby 8/22) vs Star Seekers 21 ( Pietra Gay 9/17, Rowmillia Smith 9/20, Demisha Henry 3/11

Blazers III won after Buccoo Net Ace forfeited.