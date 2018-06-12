Copilah lifts Jr Body Building crown

Barry Copilah was crowned men’s Body Building Overall National Junior champion after he got the judges nod ahead of four other category winners when the 2018 T&T Body Builders & Fitness Federation National Junior Body Building & Fitness Championship took place on Saturday night.

Competing before an appreciative crowd at Cascadia Hotel & Conference Centre, Cascade, St Ann’s, Copilah, who turned 30 years-old on May 10, and trains at the Fyzabad Health & Fitness Gym, first walked away with the men’s light middleweight (up to 80 kg) division crown ahead of Watson Jeremiah and Garth Charles.

A winner at last year’s Sportsworld Classic event, Copilah then faced off with the other category winners in Prateesh Ragnoobar (lightweight), Nicholas Ramoutar (welterweight), Bernado E. Lawson (middleweight) and Evan Jackson John (light heavyweight) and was declared the overall winner.

Ramoutar was second overall followed by Lawson, John and Ragnoobar.

The other National Junior Overall Class winners on the night were Gulf View Health & Fitness’ Marisa Khan-Lutchman (Women’s Physique); Raw Fitness’ Roxanne Moore-Mahabir (Body Fitness); Ramoutar (Classic Body Building); Gulf View Health & Fitness, and Life Fitness member, Kaylah Martinez (Bikini Wellness); another Gulf View Health & Fitness member Rondell Paul (Men’s Physique), and, Central Athletic West Mall (formerly Bio Fitness) athlete Brittany De Freitas, (Bikini).

According to Susanna Hadad, President of the T&T Body Builders & Fitness Federation, the winners of their respective titles may now have the chance to represent T&T at the upcoming Central American and Caribbean Body Building and Fitness Championships which comes off in Mexico from July 26-29.

Hadad explained that once the local body thinks the T&T athletes are up to the standard to compete for top honours, then arrangements will be made to have them fly the red, white and black flag.

CHAMPIONSHIPS HONOUR ROLL

T&T Body Builders & Fitness Federation Junior

Men’s Lightweight (Up to 70kg):

1. Prateesh Ragnoobar

2. Wazim Mohammed

3. Narendra Joseph

Men’s Welterweight

(Up to 75 kg):

1. Nicholas Ramoutar

2. Rasheed Ali

3. Adiel Glasgow

Men’s Light middleweight (Up to 80 kg):

1. Barry Copilah

2. Watson Jeremiah

3. Garth Charles

Men’s Middleweight (Up to 85 kg):

1. Bernado E. Lawson

2. Julius Martin

3. Bruce Allum

Men’s Light heavyweight (Up to 90 kg):

1. Evan Jackson John

2. Nigel Goring

3. Adkim Hamilton

Body Fitness (Figure) Open:

1. Roxanne Moore-Mahabir

2. Celise Awai

3. Nathalia Jeremiah

Classic Body Building (Class A):

1. Nicholas Ramoutar

2. Wazim Mohammed

3. Rasheed Ali

Classic Body Building (Class B)

1. David Richards (South)

2. Bernado E. Lawson (PoS)

3. Evan Jackson John (PoS)

Women’s Physique Open:

1. Marisa Khan-Lutchman (South)

2. Gisele Sergeant (Tobago)

Men’s Overall:

1. Barry Copilah

2. Nicholas Ramoutar

3. Bernado E. Lawson

4. Evan Jackson John

5. Prateesh Ragnoobar

Men’s Physique Class A:

1. Haron Henry (Tobago)

2. Jose Jimenez

3. Narendra Joseph

Men’s Physique Class B:

1. Rondell Paul

2. Kern Perry

3. Runako Richardson

Miss Bikini Class A:

1. Brittany De Freitas

2. Shanice Moore

3. Gabrielle Solomon

Miss Bikini Class B:

1. Jenna Camacho

2. Timoy Cheekan

3. Samantha Luke

Bikini Wellness Open Class:

1. Kaylah Martinez (South)

2. Christine Burgess (PoS)

3. Afiya Walker (Pt Fortin)

Men’s Physique Overall:

1. Rondell Paul (South)

2. Haron Henry (Tobago)

Men’s Classic Overall:

1. Nicholas Ramoutar (South)

2. David Richards (South)

Miss Bikini Overall:

1. Brittany De Freitas (Santa Cruz)

2. Jenna Camacho (Cocorite)

2018 National Junior Overall Class winners:

Men’s Body Building: Barry Copilah

Women’s Physique: Marisa Khan-Lutchman

Body Fitness: Roxanne Moore-Mahabir

Classic Body Building: Nicholas Ramoutar

Bikini Wellness: Kaylah Martinez

Men’s Physique: Rondell Paul

Bikini: Brittany De Freitas