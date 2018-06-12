Barry Copilah was crowned men’s Body Building Overall National Junior champion after he got the judges nod ahead of four other category winners when the 2018 T&T Body Builders & Fitness...
You are here
Copilah lifts Jr Body Building crown
Barry Copilah was crowned men’s Body Building Overall National Junior champion after he got the judges nod ahead of four other category winners when the 2018 T&T Body Builders & Fitness Federation National Junior Body Building & Fitness Championship took place on Saturday night.
Competing before an appreciative crowd at Cascadia Hotel & Conference Centre, Cascade, St Ann’s, Copilah, who turned 30 years-old on May 10, and trains at the Fyzabad Health & Fitness Gym, first walked away with the men’s light middleweight (up to 80 kg) division crown ahead of Watson Jeremiah and Garth Charles.
A winner at last year’s Sportsworld Classic event, Copilah then faced off with the other category winners in Prateesh Ragnoobar (lightweight), Nicholas Ramoutar (welterweight), Bernado E. Lawson (middleweight) and Evan Jackson John (light heavyweight) and was declared the overall winner.
Ramoutar was second overall followed by Lawson, John and Ragnoobar.
The other National Junior Overall Class winners on the night were Gulf View Health & Fitness’ Marisa Khan-Lutchman (Women’s Physique); Raw Fitness’ Roxanne Moore-Mahabir (Body Fitness); Ramoutar (Classic Body Building); Gulf View Health & Fitness, and Life Fitness member, Kaylah Martinez (Bikini Wellness); another Gulf View Health & Fitness member Rondell Paul (Men’s Physique), and, Central Athletic West Mall (formerly Bio Fitness) athlete Brittany De Freitas, (Bikini).
According to Susanna Hadad, President of the T&T Body Builders & Fitness Federation, the winners of their respective titles may now have the chance to represent T&T at the upcoming Central American and Caribbean Body Building and Fitness Championships which comes off in Mexico from July 26-29.
Hadad explained that once the local body thinks the T&T athletes are up to the standard to compete for top honours, then arrangements will be made to have them fly the red, white and black flag.
CHAMPIONSHIPS HONOUR ROLL
T&T Body Builders & Fitness Federation Junior
Men’s Lightweight (Up to 70kg):
1. Prateesh Ragnoobar
2. Wazim Mohammed
3. Narendra Joseph
Men’s Welterweight
(Up to 75 kg):
1. Nicholas Ramoutar
2. Rasheed Ali
3. Adiel Glasgow
Men’s Light middleweight (Up to 80 kg):
1. Barry Copilah
2. Watson Jeremiah
3. Garth Charles
Men’s Middleweight (Up to 85 kg):
1. Bernado E. Lawson
2. Julius Martin
3. Bruce Allum
Men’s Light heavyweight (Up to 90 kg):
1. Evan Jackson John
2. Nigel Goring
3. Adkim Hamilton
Body Fitness (Figure) Open:
1. Roxanne Moore-Mahabir
2. Celise Awai
3. Nathalia Jeremiah
Classic Body Building (Class A):
1. Nicholas Ramoutar
2. Wazim Mohammed
3. Rasheed Ali
Classic Body Building (Class B)
1. David Richards (South)
2. Bernado E. Lawson (PoS)
3. Evan Jackson John (PoS)
Women’s Physique Open:
1. Marisa Khan-Lutchman (South)
2. Gisele Sergeant (Tobago)
Men’s Overall:
1. Barry Copilah
2. Nicholas Ramoutar
3. Bernado E. Lawson
4. Evan Jackson John
5. Prateesh Ragnoobar
Men’s Physique Class A:
1. Haron Henry (Tobago)
2. Jose Jimenez
3. Narendra Joseph
Men’s Physique Class B:
1. Rondell Paul
2. Kern Perry
3. Runako Richardson
Miss Bikini Class A:
1. Brittany De Freitas
2. Shanice Moore
3. Gabrielle Solomon
Miss Bikini Class B:
1. Jenna Camacho
2. Timoy Cheekan
3. Samantha Luke
Bikini Wellness Open Class:
1. Kaylah Martinez (South)
2. Christine Burgess (PoS)
3. Afiya Walker (Pt Fortin)
Men’s Physique Overall:
1. Rondell Paul (South)
2. Haron Henry (Tobago)
Men’s Classic Overall:
1. Nicholas Ramoutar (South)
2. David Richards (South)
Miss Bikini Overall:
1. Brittany De Freitas (Santa Cruz)
2. Jenna Camacho (Cocorite)
2018 National Junior Overall Class winners:
Men’s Body Building: Barry Copilah
Women’s Physique: Marisa Khan-Lutchman
Body Fitness: Roxanne Moore-Mahabir
Classic Body Building: Nicholas Ramoutar
Bikini Wellness: Kaylah Martinez
Men’s Physique: Rondell Paul
Bikini: Brittany De Freitas
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online