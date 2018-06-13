Hunte shatters powerlifting records

T&T’s junior powerlifting ace Rondel Hunte on Monday shattered two world records at the IPF Raw (Unequipped) World Powerlifting Championships in Calgary, Canada.

Hunte who is expected to become a senior in a year’s time, posted lifts of 213.5kg and 883.5kg to break both the Bench Press and Total World Records respectively in the Men’s Junior 105kg weight class, continuing his record-breaking performance from last years’ North American Powerlifting Championships.

Competing against fellow powerlifters from the United States, Canada, Algeria and Finland to name a few, Hunte also created history for the twin-island republic by lifting his way to four gold medals at the championship, winning the best squat (330.0kg), bench press (213.5kg), deadlift (340.0kg) and Total (883.5kg).

His achievements also saw him breaking several national powerlifting records in the process. Yesterday Adrian Brown, the T&T Powerlifting Federation president said Hunte’s achievement came as no surprise to him as the junior powerlifting ace has demonstrated the ability to take the world by storm in the sport.

“Rondel has been one of our standout powerlifters. At the North American Pan Am Championships in Orlando last year, he shattered the record in the 105kg junior deadlift and overall lifts which was a sign of his greatness,” Brown said.

Apart from Hunte, T&T debutant and national champion Kiran Tooleran placed ninth overall with lifts of squat 202.5kg, bench press 102.5kg, deadlift 230.0kg and Total 535.0kg.

Brown said the T&T team will be strengthened with the inclusion of Krystan Hosein who was scheduled to leave last night to compete in the 74kg category.

Hunte who has already finished all his competition will stay with the team until the end of the tournament.

The World Championship runs from June 6- 17. The T&T team comprises Hunte, Tooleran (83kg), Sumir Janwani (66kg) and coach Sanjeev Teelucksingh.

WALTER ALIBEY

