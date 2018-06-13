Joseph, Gordon shine at weekend cycling

Sidney Joseph and Jhaziel Gordon shone brightly at two separate T&T Cycling Federation events on the weekend.

Joseph, who represented Team Phamarco, sprinted to the gold medal in the 7-kilometres Elite Open Race of the OWTU Rienzi Cycle Classic on Sunday, leaving a large number of riders in his dust.

Philip Clarke, the Barbadian rider who returned home to win the Barbados Cycling Union’s Road Race on the Bulkeley circuit last month, stormed home for the runner-up prize for his club Massy Ins while Heatwave’s junior rider Enrique De Comarmond was third.

The Heatwave rider however secured the gold medal among the juniors as he held off Adam Francis of The Braves in second and third Darius Beckles representing Open Road.

The Juveniles category was dominated by D’Angelo Harris who crossed the finish line first for the Rigtech Sonics. Harris was followed in second by Joshua Rawlins of Southclaine and Tariq Woods of Team Woods in third.

Meanwhile, in the Youth Development Road National Championships at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Saturday, Gordon, the Under-9 category rider stood tall by claiming the gold medal in the Time Trial and later in the Criterium.

First Gordon sprinted to the top spot ahead of second and third Jeduthun Henry and Mathaus Broomes respectively in the time trial event, before he claimed the win in the criterium that followed, leaving the same two riders to take silver and bronze.

Walter Alibey