Brazil to triumph the 2018 FIFA World Cup

•Continuing from yesterday’s Group analysis of the 2018 Fifa World Cup which kicked-off in Russia.

Group F sees another tournament favourite in Germany - the defending champions - having a slightly tougher group than Brazil, but should also face no hurdles in winning this group. The other 3 teams in Mexico, Sweden and South Korea should make the runners up position quite competitive but somehow I feel Mexico with their experience, should get the better of the Asian qualifiers - South Korea - and the tough Swedes.

Belgium and England will easily come out on top in Group G as I can’t envisage neither Panama nor Tunisia causing any problems.

Belgium with so many gifted attacking players, will win the group with a very plucky England side moving on to the round of 16.

Group H is another tough group but I will stick my neck out here and go for the African Group D winners - Senegal - to get home ahead of Colombia but make no mistake; Japan and Poland will seem like hell to the top 2 teams but I expect them to prevail.

In the round of 16 there should be a couple of mouth-watering clashes as I expect Portugal to have it tough against Uruguay, and England should be pushed all the way by Senegal.

It is in the quarter final stage where one can start to separate the big boys.

It should serve up a repeat clash of the Euro 2016 final between Portugal and France; Brazil vs Belgium should be an epic encounter so too Spain vs Argentina and the old enemies Germany and England.

So if all goes to form, we should have a France vs Brazil and Germany vs Argentina semi-finals. I expect Brazil to oppose Germany in the final with this highly talented Brazilian team to avenge their humiliating 7 -1 defeat they suffered to the Germans on home soil back in 2014.

Whatever the outcome of the 2018 World Cup, it should be a great spectacle for all. Enjoy, fellow football fans! We’ve waited four long years!

Colin Murray