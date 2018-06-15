Thunder roars past Mc Collin’s Mavericks

T&T’s Kalifa Mc Collin and her benecos Mavericks suffered a major blow in their quest to qualify for the 2018 Vitality Netball Super League play-offs after losing 47-52 to Manchester Thunder at Hertfordshire Sports Village, in Hertfordshire.

The visitors had to dig deep to hold-off several comebacks from their hosts but the win means they take three vital points back to Manchester.

Currently Wasps Netball leads the ten-team table with a 13-2 record and 39 points, just ahead of Loughborough Lightning (13-3) and Manchester Thunder (13-3) on goal-difference while Team Bath (11-5) is fourth with 33 points, three more than benecos Mavericks (10-5), the other team in playoff contention with 30 points.

They are followed by Severn Stars (6-10), Surrey Storm (5-11), UWS Sirens (3-13), Team Northumbria (3-13) and Celtic Dragons (2-14) with 18, 15, nine, nine and six points respectively.

Thunder which dominated the first quarter and led 18-10 reached half-time 31-23 to the good after an evenly matches second quarter.

Tomorrow, Mc Collin and her teammates face Lightning in a must-win contest if they are to stay in playoff contention.