WASA ‘A’ beaten, but still take Division Two title

WASA ‘A’, minus an injured reigning national women’s Under-21 and Senior singles champion, Brittany Joseph, went under to Arima Hawks’ 8-1 in their final round-robin match, but still lifted the East Zone Table Tennis Tournament Division Two crown on Wednesday night at WASA Sports Club, St Joseph.

At the end of their four matches, both WASA ‘A’ and D’Abadie Youths ended with 3-1 records and ten points, however, WASA ‘A’ won their head-to-head battle narrowly, 5-4 and were declared champions.

For Hawks, which ended with a 2-2 record and eight points, the same as Arima Table Tennis Club, but fourth due to a head-to-head loss, Rawle Parsons and national women’s team player, Linda Partap Boodhan each won their three round-robin encounters while Lamani Clarke won two of his three.

Parsons defeated national Under-18 junior champion Chelsea Fong 11-4, 12-14, 11-4, 7-11, 11-7; Ambika Sitram 11-9, 11-6, 11-4 and Nyla Bissessar 11-5, 11-2, 11-2, while Partap-Boodhan had wins over Sitram 12-10, 11-3, 11-6; Bissessar 11-5, 11-2, 11-5 and Fong 11-8, 4-11, 11-8, 11-7.

Clarke outplayed Bissessar 11-1, 11-7, 11-2, fell to Fong 11-7, 6-11, 11-4, 9-11, 13-15 before he rebounded to humble Sitram 11-6, 15-13, 11-7.

Also on Wednesday night, in Division One, former five-time national champion Reeza Burke, Arun Roopnarine and Anson Wellington also played unbeaten in Arima Hawks 9-0 mauling of WASA ‘B’ 9-0 to improve to 2-0 ahead of their decider with WASA ‘A’ at St Joseph last night.

Burke brushed aside Kirk Mohammed 11-6, 11-7, 11-2; Michael Fong 12-10, 11-6, 11-4, and Ancil Russell 11-0, 10-12, 11-5, 11-8.

Roopnarine eased past Russell 11-8, 10-12, 11-7, 12-10; Mohammed 11-6, 7-11, 11-9, 12-10, and Fong, 11-8, 11-5, 11-8. Not to be overshadowed, Wellington toppled Fong 11-8, 11-9, 11-5; Russell, 8-11, 11-8, 10-12, 11-8, 11-5, and Mohammed 11-7, 8-11, 11-7, 11-9.

And in the other Division Two encounter, D’Abadie Youth outclassed WASA ‘B’ 7-2 led by Everton Sorzano three wins from as many matches.

Sorzano outlasted Fong 11-8, 6-11, 7-11, 13-11, 11-8; Russell 11-4, 11-6, 11-7 and Mohamed 11-8, 11-5, 12-10.

Michael Nanton beat Russell 11-9, 11-8, 11-9 and Mohammed 4-11, 11-7, 12-10, 4-11, 11-8, before he was beaten by Fong 4-11, 5-11, 8-11 while Sherdon Pierre rallied past Mohammed 10-12, 11-7, 11-9, 11-5, went under to Fong, 11-9, 8-11, 7-11, 11-6, 13-15, but outplayed Russell 11-2, 12-14, 11-4, 11-3.

CURRENT EAST ZONE TABLE TENNIS STANDINGS

Division One:

Teams P W L Won Loss Games Dif Pts

Arima Hawks 2 2 0 17 1 16 6

WASA ‘A’ 2 2 0 15 3 12 6

D’Abadie Youths 3 1 2 11 16 -5 5

WASA ‘B’ 3 0 3 2 25 -23 3

Division Two:

Teams P W L Won Loss Games Dif Pts

WASA ‘A’4 3 1 18 18 0 10

D’Abadie Youths 4 3 1 21 15 6 10

Arima TTC 4 2 2 21 15 6 8

Arima Hawks 4 2 2 26 10 16 8

WASA ‘B’ 4 0 4 5 31 26 4