T&T’s Wallace fires Swifts to victory

National goal-shoot Samantha Wallace as at her near best in claiming the Nissan Most Valauble Player of the match award as New South Wales Swifts held off Sunshine Coast Lightning 59-56 in the Suncorp Super Netball League, yesterday.

A first-quarter NSW Swifts demolition job led by the Toco-born Wallace and a determined final quarter were enough for them to secure a vital win against the Sunshine Coast Lightning and maintain their position inside the top four.

The visiting Lightning were pummelled 19-9 in the first quarter by a willing Swifts outfit with Wallace scoring 13 of 14 attempts, but any thought of the defending champions raising the white flag was quickly erased.

The cool hand of Swifts shooter and Nissan MVP Wallace (43/45) guided the Swifts home.

It was a crucial clash for both sides, which came into this match occupying third and fourth places on the Rebel Sport ladder and looking to consolidate their place in the top four.

In the end the 24-year-old Wallace, ended with 43 goals from 45 attempts while English international Helen Hosuby added 16 from 19 for Swifts who won the first and last quarter to pick up six points while Australian standout Caitlin Bassestt had 34 from 36 attempts for Lightning, and Stephanie Wood, 22 of 25.