De Comarmond takes Time Trial

Enrique De Comarmond took the top spot among the Juniors when the T&T Cycling Federation held its 2018 National Road Race Championship at the weekend.

In Sunday’s Time Trial event, De Comarmond who represented Heatwave sprinted ahead of the pack for the gold medal, leaving Phoenix Maurice Burnette to settle for second and Adam Francis of The Braves taking the third.

The Tinymites category was sewed up by Benjamin Mouttet of Breakaway with Jarel Mohammed (Southclaine) and Aaron Matas of Rigtech Sonics taking third respectively. And in the Road Race event on Sunday there were wins for Marque Carvalho in the Masters 40-plus, Pat Nelson in the master 70-plus, Ronald Crooks (Masters 60-69) and Martin Wharwood of Hummingbird in the Masters 50-59 age bracket.

Nelson was also in winners row at the Time Trial for veterans, taking the win for Breakaway ahead of Foster Francois of PSL and third Lennos Parris who represented Southampton.

Results

Time Trial

Masters 70-plus: 1- Pat Nelson (Breakaway), 2- Foster Francois (PSL), 3- Lennox Parris (Southampton).

Tinymites Female: 1- Alexia Wilson (Arima Wheelers).

Tinymites Male: 1- Benjamin Mouttet (Breakaway), 2- Jarel Mohammed (Southclaine), 3- Devante Lawrence (Arima Wheelers).

Masters 60-69: 1- Peter Hernandez (Hammertime), 2- Stephen Aboud (Team Pharmaco), 3- Roy Daniel (Rigtech Sonics).

Masters 50 - 59: 1- Ancil Roberts (Rigtech Sonics), 2- Martin Wharwood (Hummingbird), 3- Wayne Samuel (Hummingbird).

Juveniles Female: 1- Makayla Hernandez (Madonna), 2- Keira Ellis (Team Woods).

Juveniles Male: 1- Joshua Rawlins (Southclaine), 2- Tariq Woods (Team Woods), 3- Mickel Lopez (Rigtech Sonics).

Masters 40-49: 1- Richard Carvalho (Heatwave), 2- Marque Carvalho (Unattached), 3- Wayne Singh (Hammertime).

Juniors: 1- Enrique De Comarmond (Heatwave), 2- Maurice Burnette (Pheonix), 3- Rodell Woods (PSL).

Road Race

Masters 40-49: 1- Marque Carvalho (Unattached), 2- Sheldon Lennard (Raiders), 3- Marlon Winter Roach (Breakaway).

Masters 70-plus: 1- Pat Nelson (Breakaway), 2- Foster Francois (PSL), 3- Lennox Ling (Southampton). Tinymites: 1- Benjamin Mouttet (Breakaway), 2- Jarel Mohammed (Southclaine), 3- Aron Matas (Rigtech Sonics).

Masters 60-69: 1- Ronald Crooks (Raiders), 2- Peter Hernandez (Hammertime), 3- Stephen Aboud (Team Pharmaco).

Juniors: 1- Enrique De Comarmond (Heatwave), 2- Maurice Burnette (Pheonix), 3- Adam Francis (The Braves).

Masters 50-59: 1- Wayne Samuel (Hummingbird), 2- Martin Wharwood (Hummingbird), 3- Michael Brown (Christian Wheelers).