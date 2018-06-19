Jordan inspires Courgars NAAA triumph

Janika Jordan of Cougars Track and Field Club walked away with five gold medals, the most by any athlete yesterday, as the two-day NGC NAAA National Juvenile Track and Field Championship concluded at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. Jordan, who is nickname ‘Hulk’, on Sunday guided her club Cougars to its Eighth consecutive title of the championships.

Jordan added to her medal haul when she won the Girls Under-13 200m dash, clocking 25.47 seconds, ahead of her main rival Janae De Gannes of Zenith, who clocked 25.86. Third was Sierra Joseph of Simplex (26.10). Jordan dashed into the lead and was never headed, after being disqualified from the 100 metres final on an opening day.

On the first day, Jordan won gold in the 400m and shot put events before winning Gold in the Under-13 Mixed 4 X 100-metre event. In the penultimate event on the final day, Jordan teamed up with her Cougars teammates to win the Girls Under-13 1000m medley in 2:33.91, almost 10 seconds ahead of runners-up, Simplex Athletic Club.

Enoch Joseph completed his sprint double when he claimed gold for the Abilene Wildcats in the Boys Under-13 200m final. Joseph was dominant on the track and eased to gold in 24.60 seconds. He beat his Abilene teammate, Jabari Branche, who finished second in 25.15 seconds with Jumario Russell of Memphis Pioneers in third in 25.20 seconds. On the first day, Joseph won his first gold in the Under-13 100m dash, clocking 12.39 seconds.

J’nae Bertete of Cougars dominated the Girls Under-9 category winning both the 60 and 80 metres events impressively. Zayne Martin also scored the double in the Under-9 Boys events when he outran Cougars’ Sean Hart to the line in the 80 metres event.

Another double was recorded by Kaleigh Forde as the young Cougars Lass won impressively in the 1,000 metres and 800 metres events for the Under-13 Girls.

From the sister-isle Nathaniel Charles of Jaguar also completed an impressive sprint double in the Under-11 Boys contest when he sped to victory in the 80 and 150 metres event. Makaelan Woods of Cougars won the Under-11 Boys 300 metres event in a photo-finish with Tyrique Vincent of ZC Athletics. Woods registered the time of 43.78 seconds with Vincent clocking 43.89 for second with Malique Young of Zenith in third with a time of 47.08.

The championship closed with the Boys Under-13 medley which was captured by Cougars, with top performances from Tristin Goodridge, Khaliff Danglade, Kaiyin Morris and Dylan Woodruffe who together clocked, 2:24.32 in front of his grandfather – Olympic Silver Medallist - Wendell Mottley. On Saturday, the first day of the championships, Woodruffe landed the Boys 80 metres Hurdle event.

Cougars have stamped their authority as a dominant club having won their first Junior Championship team title a week ago after amassing the 496 points at the end of the competition.

Memphis Pioneers were second with 211 points.

The ‘Green Army’ as Cougars Track and Field is fondly called, recorded a medal count of 41 from the 51 events contested which comprised 21 gold, 11 silver and and eight bronze.

NGC NAAA NATIONAL JUVENILE RESULTS

GIRLS UNDER-13

200m dash

1st- Janika Jordan (Cougars),

25.47

2nd- Janae DeGannes

(Zenith), 25.86

3rd- Sierra Joseph (Simplex),

26.10

BOYS UNDER-13

200m dash

1st- Enoch Joseph (Abilene),

24.60

2nd- Jabari Branche

(Abilene), 25.15

3rd- Jumario Russell

(Memphis), 25.20

GIRLS UNDER 13 800m run

1st- Kayleigh Forde (Cougars),

2:31.69

2nd- Kernesha Shelborne

(Oasics), 2:37.59

3rd- Judah Hall (Burnley),

2:41.21

BOYS UNDER 13 800m run

1st- Ben-Israel Bannister

(Mason Hall), 2:28.53

2nd- Andre Joseph

(Unattached), 2:31.68

3rd- EJ Andrews (FAS),

2:31.72

Under 13 - Girls 300m

hurdles

1st- Shakira Joseph

(Cougars), 58.05

2nd- Maleah Francis (Toco

Tafac), 1:05.66

Under 13 - Boys 300m

hurdles

1st- Kaiyin Morris (Cougars),

49.19

2nd- Jeremiah Francis

(DPAC), 52.63

3rd- J’ai Duncan (Kaizen

Panthers), 54.44

Under 13 Girls - Shot put

(3kg)

1st- Janika Jordan (Cougars),

6.25m

2nd- Nicola Sheppard

(Cougars), 4.97m

3rd- Jael Morgan (Mercury),

4.31m

Under 13 Boys - Shot put

(3kg)

1st- Caleb James (Memphis),

7.64m

2nd- Kaiyin Morris (Cougars),

7.21m

3rd- Antonio Smith (Abilene),

6.69

Under 13 Boys - Discus

throw (1kg)

1st- Kaiyin Morris (Cougars),

15.60m

2nd- Isaiah Sutherland (Toco

Tafac), 12.60m

3rd- Hakim Salandy

(Cougars), 12.10m

BOYS UNDER-11

150m dash

1st- Nathaniel Charles

(Jaguars), 19.94

2nd- Makaelan Woods

(Cougars), 20.08

3rd- Jaleel Eugene

(Memphis), 20.11

High jump

1st- Tyrique Vincent (ZC),

1.40m

2nd- Clinton Lewis (Cougars),

1.26m

3rd- Jerimiah Nanton (DPAC),

1.15m

BOYS UNDER-9

80m dash

1st- Zayne Martin (Memphis

Pioneers), 12.18

2nd- Sean Hart (Cougars),

12.23

3rd- Amarley Henry (Jaguars),

12.24

Ball throw

1st- Oshea Watson (Zenith),

38.40m

2nd- Amarley Henry

(Jaguars), 35.01m

3rd- Tannon Niemeyer

(Memphis), 31.33m

GIRLS UNDER-13

200m

1st- Janika Jordan (Cougars),

25.47

2nd- Janae De Gannes

(Zenith), 25.86

3rd- Sierra Joseph (Simplex),

26.10

800m

1st- Kayleigh Forde (Cougars),

2:31.69

2nd- Kernesha Shelborne

(Oasics), 2:41.59

3rd- Judah Hall (Burnley),

2:41.21

Under 13 Girs - 300m

hurdles

1st- Shakira Joseph

(Cougars), 58.05

2nd- Maleah Francis (Toco

Tafac), 1:05.66

GIRLS UNDER-11

150m dash

1st- Jhenise Garcia (Air Bon

Sonics), 21.24

2nd- Jenique McLaren (Toco

Tafac), 21.41

3rd- Maya Ramkellawan

(Simplex), 21.45

Ball throw

1st- Maya Ramkellawan

(Simplex), 39.15m

2nd- Q’Jea Stewart (Jaguars),

29.20m

3rd- Patrice Austin (Mason

Hall), 28.10m

High jump

1st- Tenique Vincent (ZC),

1.23m

2nd- O’Teilia Joefield (Mason

Hall), 1.17m

3rd- Shania Thomas

(Cougars), 1.17m

GIRLS UNDER-9

80m dash

1st- J’Nae Bertete (Cougars),

12.40

2nd- Annya Jordan (Mason

Hall), 13.04

3rd- Jadelle Joseph (Burnley),

13.27

Long jump

1st- Destiny Silverthorn (Toco

Tafac), 3.00m

2nd- Aliyah Debesette (La

Brea), 2.92m

3rd- Kyann Nicholson (Air

Bon Sonics), 2.76m