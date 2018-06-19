Red Force Divas settle for T20 bronze

T&T Red Force Divas ended their Cricket West Indies T20 Blaze campaign in fine style on Monday night at Sabina Park, Jamaica, but had to settle for third place in the competition after a seven-wicket win over the Windward Islands.

T&T coach, Gerald Garcia, acknowledged his side did not play good T20 cricket initially, but is confident his team will give a much better showing in the Super50 which bowls off today with T&T tackling Barbados from 9:30 am.

“Thinking positively and knowing the ability of the players we have, I expect better cricket in the 50 over the competition. But it’s all about the human being executing their skills on the day. If we can dominate all the elements in the game though, we have a team that’s good enough to beat anyone in this competition,” said Garcia.

T&T lost two out of its five matches in the competition and subsequently surrendered the title it won last year.

Windies off-spinner and T&T vice-captain, Anisa Mohammed echoed Garcia’s comments, noting that the T20 is behind them and the team is now looking ahead to defending their Super50 title.

“It’s disappointing to lose the T20 title. We didn’t start the tournament playing our best cricket. Our batters failed us against Guyana and Barbados, but having said that I think the batters are starting to play the cricket we know they can play,” she said. “The T20 is over and behind us and we’re going into the Super50 with high hopes of defending that title.”

Jamaica emerged as the new T20 Blaze champion by beating Barbados in the final round. With no final to be played as the competition is decided by a head to head rule, the result came down to the final round encounter between the two. While Barbados was unbeaten up to that point and were ahead on net run rate, Jamaica had previously lost to T&T. Their win, therefore, put the two teams on equal points and made Jamaica the winners on a head to head.

T&T ended the day in what was only a consolation match, as the tournament was decided just an hour before.

They dominated the Windward Islands by restricting them to just 103 at the end of their 20 overs for the loss of five wickets. Pearl Ettienne top-scored for the Windwards with 37 not out. Lee-Ann Kirby, Kirbyina Alexander and Karishma Ramharack picked up two wickets apiece to prevent Windwards from playing their usual aggressive game.

In reply, the T&T batswomen raced to their target in 14.2 overs for the loss of three wickets. Kirby top scored with 46 in a 31-ball innings that included three fours and three sixes.

FINAL ROUND RESULTS

WINDWARD ISLANDS 103 for five off 20 overs (Pearl Etienne 37 not out; Karishma Ramharack 2-16, Lee-Ann Kirby 2-21)

T&T 105 for three off 14.2 overs (Lee-Ann Kirby 46 not out). T&T won by seven wickets.

LEEWARD ISLANDS 50 off 17.5 overs (Evra Giddings 4-18)

GUYANA 53 for two off 10.1 overs (Shemaine Campbelle 28 not out). Guyana won by eight wickets.

JAMAICA 108 for five off 20 overs (Natasha McLean 42, Stafanie Taylor 38; Deandra Dottin 2-19, Shakera Selman 2-24)

BARBADOS 104 all out off 20 overs (Hayley Matthews 30; Roshana Outar 3-16, Karla Cohen 2-20). Jamaica won by four runs.

Editor’s Note:

Coverage provided by Caribbean Women Entertainment Sport Network (CWESN) a non-profit organisation dedicated to covering women in sport. Follow them on FB and Twitter @CWESN, IG @cwesportsnet or visit their website www.cwesn.com for women’s sport coverage.