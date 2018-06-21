Mexico, Germany —a match of quality

One can understand that the Germans would be the country to beat in this World Cup. Following their success in Brazil four years ago, the desire to dethrone them would have been strong, especially from Brazil.

However, times in the football business often change and four years in between tournaments will mean essential methods of training, analysing countries whose scientific processes on the Football field could be taken to new heights. If you have doubts, ask Mexico. Playing in Russia will surely have to provide with home type advantage as the two countries bear similarity, and their fan base will be larger than if they were a long way from home.

Mexico was different in many ways. The first being many miles away from the South American continent, second, the Mexicans are accustomed to high altitude temperature and thirdly, the overall quality standard of the game in the Concacaf does not have the maturity of footballers as opposed to European countries.

Germany was aware of these benefits and could have felt confident that Mexico will not have been at a performance level which equalled to their own.

Their appearance on the field in an enormous stadium, with a carpeted field that could attract predictable bounce of the ball and passes that will produce the beauty of the chemistry of the great game.

The Germans have always been competent in those circumstances, and their results have been outstanding.

However, the Mexicans, with their exquisite coaching development within their clubs in the country had been improving their skills, together with superb organisational understand the methodology utilised by their coaches, provided a most exciting football image which exposed artistry mixed with ball passing through the use of passing lanes, and the mobility of their players throughout the match.

They appeared to be physically attuned to the deceptive passing process with a clustered area on the field. They forced Germany to pay attention to their concept of commanding the movement of their opponents by an expansive movement of the ball swiftly and accurately, plus switching their passes which forced the experienced Germans to make faulty defensive positions.

It was an absolute wonder to watch the Likes of the veteran Salcido marshalled his forces from the central defence, by example, and quick lateral and diagonal runs which caused the appearance of gaps within the German pattern of play.

Suddenly the pattern which the Germans have used for many years was not working the manner in which they did even in the Brazil success.

The velocity of movement among the Mexicans was adjusted at different and appeared to have caused their opponents to fail in their re-adjustment to block the passing lanes which were created from midfield towards the German Goal.

The Germans were as good as the world knew they could be, with their methodical transition from defence through midfield to their opponents’ final defenders. However, the quick-witted Mexicans demonstration a formula for winning the ball at various parts of the field and were holding possession for a much longer period than Germany. It would be folly to ignore an astute and creative midfield trio in Herrera, Layun and Guardado to be the recipients of quick clever distribution from their Central defenders Ayala and Moreno. The trio was able to dictate the speed of thought when making passing choices and gradually manoeuvred their way towards the opposing defence through the swift movement of forwards Lozano, Carlos Vela and the outstanding striker Charito Hernandez. The cohesiveness in midfield was a joy to watch almost simultaneously with smart running at angles which were creating penetration for passes. Not even the experience Boateng, Hummels and Kimmish found the time or awareness as to the Mexican Gameplan.

Germany won the last World Cup because of their excellent midfield contribution with Mueller, Croos and Ozil were able to penetrate the great Seven times, who created some and scored some of the seven goals which brought history in the Brazilian history books.

The Mexicans have created a history of their own in the world cup arena for an extraordinary one-nil victory over the current World Champions.

The quality of play by both teams could have been compared with the great games of many years, even in some finals.

It would be silly to believe that Germany will allow the result to affect the other matches. As a matter of fact, there may well be lessons which they needed to learn. The Mexicans will utilise similar treatment to the days leading up to their second and third matches. They will both get to the drawing board, observe their deficiencies, get into the training ground and work until they have corrected the areas which are needed. The game of football was the winner of that game. It is a very educational football lesson to other countries, clubs across the world and also to make the youth of world Football aim towards the improvement of their game.

Congratulations to Joachim Low and senior Osorio.