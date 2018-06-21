Mobil in $.3m TTASA sponsorship

Rosco Petroavance Ltd, the sole authorised distributor for Mobil Lubricants has signed a two-year sponsorship agreement with the T&T Automobile Sports Association (TTASA) to the tune of $325, 000 for all motor car racing at the Wallerfield International Raceway.

Mobil has been recognised as the lubricant of choice for race teams worldwide while competing in gruelling motorsport events such as Formula One, LE MANS 24hr, NASCAR and many other Grand Prix events.

Speaking from his San Fernando Office, Wayne Bernard, CEO and Director of Rosco Petroavance Limited, said: “Mobil is well-known in the motor racing fraternity worldwide for decades and we are extremely delighted to be the gold sponsor of the Wallerfield International Raceway as it allows us to connect with enthusiastic motor racing fans locally.”

Mobil Lubricants and Rosco Petroavance are committed to serving the local market, Bernard noted, saying they now look forward to future milestones in their remarkable journey in bringing the best in class quality and performance lubricants to the market.

Jameer Ali, vice president of TTASA said “At Wallerfield International Raceway, we host some of the Caribbean’s top racers thus it is only fitting that we partner with the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand Mobil. The Mobil brand’s reputation and rich tradition in motorsports speak for itself and it is without a doubt that their support will assist in the development of motorsport locally.”

As part of the sponsorship agreement, Mobil will gain access to prime track branding and coverage of all motorsport events at the raceway in return for its dollars.

The sponsorship comes on the heels of the coming Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) International event carded for Sunday (24th June), where thousands of racing and motor car enthusiasts are expected. The event will be hosted to International standards.