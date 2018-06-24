In The Wine of Astonishment, Lovelace interrogates the public manifestation of faith during the passing of the Prohibition Ordinance from 1917 until 1951.
You are here
Boxing Association to hold coaching course
The T&T Boxing Association (TTBA) will hold a National Level 1 & 2 Coaching Course from Monday until July 7 at the Media Room of the National Cycling Centre (NCC) Balmain Couva at which they it will attempt to widen its pool of qualified officials.
A release from the T&TBA recently said the course will make it easier for local coaches to obtain an AIBA International Badge (Star 11 and 11), as well as register as top coaches with the Sport Company of T&T and Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs.
In recent times the boxing association has been bombarded with requests by coaches interested in being certified.
These coaches comprise many former boxers who are affiliated with various boxing gyms across the twin-island republic, such as Kirt Sinnette, one of just a few T&T boxers to have qualified for the Olympic Games, Devon Jones, Aaron Hassette, Klevon Denoon and Wendell Jokhu, among many others.
Cecil Forde, president of the T&TBA explained in a release that the objectives of the course include developing local coaches, equipping coaches with the correct methodology to teach Olympic style boxing, develop training programmes and conduct themselves in an AIBA event.
Coaches will be required to register to gain entrance to the course.
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online