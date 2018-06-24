Boxing Association to hold coaching course

The T&T Boxing Association (TTBA) will hold a National Level 1 & 2 Coaching Course from Monday until July 7 at the Media Room of the National Cycling Centre (NCC) Balmain Couva at which they it will attempt to widen its pool of qualified officials.

A release from the T&TBA recently said the course will make it easier for local coaches to obtain an AIBA International Badge (Star 11 and 11), as well as register as top coaches with the Sport Company of T&T and Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs.

In recent times the boxing association has been bombarded with requests by coaches interested in being certified.

These coaches comprise many former boxers who are affiliated with various boxing gyms across the twin-island republic, such as Kirt Sinnette, one of just a few T&T boxers to have qualified for the Olympic Games, Devon Jones, Aaron Hassette, Klevon Denoon and Wendell Jokhu, among many others.

Cecil Forde, president of the T&TBA explained in a release that the objectives of the course include developing local coaches, equipping coaches with the correct methodology to teach Olympic style boxing, develop training programmes and conduct themselves in an AIBA event.

Coaches will be required to register to gain entrance to the course.