FC Santa Rosa thrashes Guaya 3-0

FC Santa Rosa rebounded from a 1-0 loss against Police FC last week by thrashing arch-rivals Guaya United FC 3-0 at the Arima Velodrome on Friday night.

Playing at its home ground for a second time this season, the Big Cannons, as they are called by their fans, the host got a double strike from Kevon Cornwall, who also had a hand in the third item.

He opened the scoring in the 18th minute and then gave the Big Cannons a two-goal cushion when he climbed unchallenged to head home in the 57th minute, which followed a neat build-up down the right flank.

Kheelon Mitchell then drove the nail in Guaya’s coffin with his goal in the 60th minute to lift the Arimians following the disappointing result in their last match.

Afterwards, team president Keith Look Loy said the win was a statement of intent for his team.

“We have a hardcore of players who played last year and for the last few years for Santa Rosa. In fact, seven of them started, these are returnees, but we have added strategically.

“We have brought in new players and it is a statement of intent,” Look Loy said.

He noted “We slipped a little last week because the boys underrated Police, but we had a team talk and everything is as it should be, we showed that last night.

We have to work hard because we know in this league there are no easy matches.

“Every team in this league is going to give you a hard run, and we take that for what it is, we go one match at a time,” the Santa Rosa boss said.

WALTER ALIBEY

