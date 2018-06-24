Walcott, Stewart claim NGC/NAAA gold

Olympic gold and bronze medallist in the javelin Keshorn Walcott and Akeem Stewart, a national record holder in the discus, were gold medal winners on the second day of the NGC/NAAAs National Open Track and Field Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo yesterday.

In only his first attempt, Walcott, a gold medal winner at the 2012 London Olympics, delivered a throw of 84.96 metres to sew up the win, despite an under-par 81.91m on his last attempt. The national record holder at 90.16m which was set back in 2015, also showed that his throw was no fluke when he threw a similar 84.96m on his third try in front an appreciative crowd.

Earlier Stewart, the World Para Athletic Championships in the shot put, tossed the disc a distance of 19.06 metres in his first attempt for the gold in the final. The Falcons athlete failed to reproduce that distance in his other attempts.

Rebirth’s Hezekiel Romeo secured the silver medal with a distance of 17.61m which he did on his first and last attempts while Josh Boetang of Grenada took the bronze with 16.77m

The Women’s High Jump saw Camille Lewis of Silver Bullets taking the win over Ayana Glasgow of UTT Fast Track in 1.65m. Glasgow tried staying with her opponent but she lept to 1.60m to settle for the runner-up prize.

On the tracks, Akila Mc Shine sprinted to a quick 14.07 seconds to prevail at the top in the Women’s 100m Hurdles. On a day affected by rain, Mc Shine left the blocks first and never looked back for her gold.

She was followed in second by Jeminise Parris, the Memphis Pioneers runner, whose successes at the Junior level was now being transformed to the senior. Parris clocked 14.08 seconds to hold of third place Cheziah Phillip of Toco Titans in 14.96.

The Men’s equivalent saw Reuben Walters (Memphis Pioneers) 13.63m, well ahead of Memphis Zaza Wellington 13.93 in second position and Aaron Lewis of Kaizen Panthers in 14.11 for third.

Meanwhile, Kennisha Pascal, the Track Blazer runner took the middle distance 1500 metres event, clocking a time of 4:42.07. She was a convincing win ahead of her closest challenger Dawmel Collymore (Memphis Pioneers) 4:52.44 and third Zinara Lesley (MAP) in 5:12.94.

In the much anticipated 100 metres sprints, Keston Bledman took the gold medal in the Men’s B final for Simplex in a time of 10.20 seconds, leaving in his dust Kyle Greaux of Abilene in 10.21 and third Jalen Purcell (Simplex) 10.30. Before that, the Men’s A final was contested and Tyrel Edwards handed the Toco Titans another medal with his 10.46 seconds clocking.

Andre Marcano, who competed Unattached, was stormed home for the runner-up spot in 10.49 while Antigua and Barbuda’s Jared Jarvis was third in 10.58.

RESULTS

Men Shot Put Final: 1- Akeem Stewart (Falcons) 19.06m, 2- Hezekiel Romeo (Rebirth) 17.61m, 3- Josh Boetang (Grenada) 16.77m. Women High Jump Final: 1- Camile Lewis (Silver Bullets) 1.65m, 2- Ayana Glasgow (UTT Fast Track) 1.60m. Women 100 Meter Hurdles: 1- Akila Mc Shine (Unattached) 14.07, 2- Jeminise Parris (Memphis Pioneers) 14.08, 3- Cheziah Phillip (Toco Titans) 14.96.

Men 110 Meter Hurdles Finals: 1- Reuben Walters (Memphis Pioneers) 13.63, 2- Zaza Wellington (Memphis Pioneers) 13.93, 3- Aaron Lewis (Kaizen Panthers) 14.11. Women 1500 Meter Finals: 1- Kennisha Pascal (Track Blazer Grn) 4:42.07, 2- Dawmel Collymore (Memphis Pioneers) 4:52.44, 3- Zinara Lesley (MAP) 5:12.94

Men 100 Meter Dash: A Final: 1- Tyrel Edwards (Toco Titans) 10.46, 2- Andre Marcano (Unattached) 10.49, 3- Jared Jarvis (Antigua And Barbuda) 10.58. Men’s B Final: 1- Keston Bledman (Simplex) 10.20, 2- Kyle Greaux (Abilene) 10.21, 3- Jalen Purcell (Simplex) 10.30

Men Javelin Throw 800g Final: 1- Keshorn Walcott (Rebirth) 84.96m, 2- Anderson Peters (Grenada) 79.97m, 3- Markim Felix (Grenada) 78.07m, 4- Tyriq Horsford (Zenith) 62.12m

WALTER ALIBEY

