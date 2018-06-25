Greaux whips Richards for 200m title

Kyle Greaux of Abilene and Semoy Hackett of Zenith were crowned new national 200 metres sprint champions at the 2018 NGC/Sagicor General NAAA Open Championship at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, yesterday.

Greaux who was beaten by Commonwealth Games champion and World Championship bronze medal winner, clubmate Jereem Richards in last year’s run finally turned the tables on his close friend, to get to the line in a winning time of 20.31 seconds to add to his second-place finish in the 100m (10.21 secs), the night before.

Richards, a member of T&T’s historic 4x400m World Championship men’s relay winning quartet was second in 20.35 while Jalen Purcell of Simplex took bronze in 21.12 ahead of Abilene’s Nathan Farinha’s who clocked 21.26.

A fourth-place finisher in the women’s 100 metres final on Saturday night, veteran Hackett returned yesterday to take the 200m title in the absence of two-time defending champion and Saturday night’s 100m champion Michelle-Lee Ahye in 22.64 ahead of PAP’s Kayelle Clarke (22.74) and another seasoned campaigner in Reyare Thomas of Abilene who crossed the line in 23.19.

In fourth place was USA-based 20-year-old Khalifa St Fort in 23.31.

Former World Champion, Jehue Gordon also returned to winning ways on the national stage when he ran away with the men’s 400m hurdles crown.

A Memphis Pioneers member and 2013 World champion, Gordon had a disappointed 2017 campaign which was mainly due to injuries, but yesterday he dominated his field in 50.87 seconds to make amends for his fifth-place finish recorded in last year’s run.

Lloy Hanley-Brown of St Kitts/Nevis was second in 52.54 and Memphis Pioneers’ Kadesh Roberts, third in 52.86.

Weekend’s NGC/Sagicor General Open NAAA Championships

Sunday’s Selected Results:

Women’s Long Jump:

1. Tyra Gittens (Kaizen Panthers) – 6.39m; 2. Ayanna Alexander (unattached) – 6.11; 3. Khemani Roberts (Kaizen Panthers) – 5.92.

Men’s 100m Masters:

1. Garvin Farmer (T&T Masters) – 11.38 secs; 2. Andie Montique (T&T Masters) – 11.47; 3. Norton St Louis (T&T Defence Force) – 11.51

Women’s 200m

1. Semoy Hackett (Zenith) – 22.64 secs; 2. Kayelle Clarke (PAP) – 22.74; 3. Reyare Thomas (Abilene) – 23/19

Men’s 200m

1. Kyle Greaux (Abilene) – 20.31; 2. Jereem Richards (Abilene) – 20.35; 3. Jalen Purcell (Simplex) – 21.12

Women’s Javelin Throw:

1. Talena Murray (Zenith) – 48.04m; 2. Chuntal Mohan (Striders) – 40.75; 3. Ayana Glasgow (UTT Fast Track) – 38.85.

Men’s Pole Vault:

1. Joel Andews (DPAC) 3.50m; 2. Anderson Subero (Sangre Grande S.E) – 2.60.

Women’s 400m Hurdles:

1. Sparkle Mc Knight (Memphis Pioneers) – 56.60 mins; 2. Janeil Bellille (Abilene) – 56.82.

Men’s 400m Hurdles:

1. Jehue Gordon (Memphis Pioneers) – 50.87 mins; 2. Lloy Hanley-Byron (St Kitts/Nevis) – 52.54; 3. Kadesh Roberts (Memphis Pioneers) – 52.86.

Men’s 800m:

1. Nicholas Landeau (Athletics Central) – 1:50.18 mins; 2. Ashton Gill (Cougars) – 1:50.86; 3. Daniel Gibbs (Mustangs) – 1:51.61

Women’s 800m:

1. Aleena Brooks (Memphis Pioneers) – 2:04.46 mins; 2. Kennesha Pascal (Track Blazer/Grenada) – 2:15.50; 3. Dawmel Collymore (Memphis Pioneers) – 2:17.90.

Men’s Triple Jump:

1. Kyron Blaise (unattached) – 15.50m; 2. Taeco O’Garro (Antigua & Barbuda) – 14.65; 3. Kelsey Daniel (Kaizen Panthers) – 14.59.

Men’s High Jump:

1. Kareem Roberts (Memphis Pioneers) – 2.06m; 2. Omari Benoit (Falcons) – 2.06; 3. Frankl Stansiclaus (Kaizen Panthers) – 1.95.

Men’s 5000m:

1. Iley Bruce (Dovers) – 15:38.63 mins; 2. George Smith (T&T Defence Force) – 15:53.03; 3. Shirvan Baboolal (Richard Jones R.A) – 15:53.46.

Women’s Shot Put 4kg:

1. Cleopatra Borel (Rebirth) – 17.21m; 2. Portious Warren (Toco TAFAC) – 16.34; 3. Cherisse Murray (Toco TAFAC) – 15.11.

Men’s 4x400m relay:

1. Pt Fortin New Jets – 3:17.70; 2. Silver Bullets Athletic Club – 3:20.20; 3.Concorde Athletics – 3:21.32.

Men’s Discus Throw 2kg:

1. Josh Boetang (Grenada) – 53.08 mins; 2. Konnel Jacob (Jaguars) – 49.78; 3. Micah Mc Nish (Striders) – 48.57.

Women’s 4x100m relay:

1. Abilene Wildcats – 45.70 secs; 2. Concorde Athletics – 45.94; 3. Simplex Athletics – 47.67.

Men’s 4x100m relay:

1. Simplex – 40.20 secs; 2. Concorde – 41.41; 3. South City Rising Stars (Grenada) – 42.03