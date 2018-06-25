Matura ReUnited wins thriller to go top

Nick Guy netted a double as Matura ReUnited won a seven-goal thriller over Metal X Erin FC, 4-3 at Erin Recreation Ground, Erin to go top of the 2018 T&T Super League on Saturday.

However, it was the hosts who looked well set for all three points earlier in the contest after strikes from Jardel Sinclair and Keyon Alexander, two and three minutes into time added on at the end of the first-half resulted in a 2-0 advantage at the break.

But it all unravelled quickly on the restart for Erin FC as Guy banged in a quick double in the 49th and 52nd minute to get Matura ReUnited back on level terms and silence the home crowd.

Isaiah Lee then fired Matura ReUnited ahead for the first time in the contest in the 72nd minute and six minutes from full-time Irvin Reyes made it 4-2 to the visitors and well set for all three points.

There was still a late twist to the match as Keyon Alexander handed Erin FC a lifeline with his 91st minute goal, but in the end Matura ReUnited held on for the win, its second in three matches to go to seven points, one ahead of FC Santa Rosa and University of T&T (UTT) while Police is next with five points.

This after UTT earned a 1-0 win over Club Sando at its O’Meara Road, Campus courtesy a 35th minute Shaquille Smith strike while San Fernando Giants and Police FC battled to a goalless draw at Mannie Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella. Matches continued yesterday.

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Matura ReUnited 4

(Nick Guy 49th, 52nd, Isaiah Lee 72nd, Irvin Reyes 84th)

vs Erin FC 3 (Jardel Sinclair 45th, Keyon Alexander 45th, 90th)

San Fernando Giants FC 0 vs Police FC 0

UTT 1 (Shaquille Smith 35th)

vs Club Sando FC 0