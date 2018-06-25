Woodley’s double sends Cunupia to the top

A double strike by Kevon Woodley for Cunupia FC brought an end to Matura ReUnited’s short stint at the top of the T&T Super League 13-team standings and installed his team as the new leaders.

ReUnited led the standing for just one day, following its hard-fought 4-3 triumph over Metal X Erin FC on Saturday night at the Erin Recreation Ground, sending them to seven points in three matches. A day later, Cunupia surged to the top by virtue of a superior goal difference after thrashing Bethel United FC 4-0 at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, Arima.

Woodley, the prolific Cunupia striker who led his team’s scoring last season, was on point Sunday when he scored in the 27th and 37th minute, before Michael Darko gave the Central unit its third goal in the 43rd, and Keron Clarke, the former FC Santa Rosa forward, rounded off the scoring with a 69th minute item.

The win pushed Cunupia to the top where it shares that position jointly with Queen’s Park CC on seven points.

Both Cunupia and the Parkites, which Queen’s Park is commonly called, are inseparable with the same amount of points and a similar goal difference of five.

Matura ReUnited is on seven points also but has a goal difference of two.

The Parkites’ climb to the summit came from a 2-0 victory over Petit Valley Diego Martin United at St Anthony’s College Ground, West moorings. The Parkites got the opener from Yohance Marshall in the 51st minute before Kern Gardiner sealed the win in the 60th minute.

In another match, Sunday, Prisons FC, runners-up in the Caribbean Football Trust Limited (CFTL) League Cup last year, was held to a goalless draw by RSSR at the Youth Training Centre (YTC) in Arouca. FC Santa Rosa, on the other hand, is in the third position in the standings with six points after Friday’s impressive 3-0 victory over defending League One champs Guaya United FC at the Arima Velodrome.

Since the departure of former national coach Ron La Forrest and sponsors Hydro-Tech Limited from the Guayaguayare outfit, the team has struggled this season to date, still hoping to receive its first win as the League enters its fourth round of matches.

STANDINGS

TEAMS P W D L F A GD PTS

1 Cunupia FC 3 2 1 0 7 2 5 7

1 QPCC 3 2 1 0 7 2 5 7

2 Matura ReUnited 3 2 1 0 8 6 2 7

3 FC Santa Rosa 3 2 0 1 5 2 3 6

4 UTT 3 2 0 1 3 4 -1 6

5 Police 3 1 2 0 2 1 1 5

6 RSSR FC 3 1 1 1 4 2 2 4

7 Metal X Erin FC 3 1 0 2 6 6 0 3

8 San Fernando Giants 3 0 3 0 2 2 0 3

8 Prisons FC 3 0 3 0 2 2 0 3

9 Guaya United FC 3 0 2 1 1 4 -3 2

10 Bethel United 3 0 1 2 2 7 -5 1

10 Petit Valley Diego Martin Utd 3 0 1 2 0 5 -5 1

11 Club SandoFC 3 0 0 3 1 5 -4 0

WALTER ALIBEY

