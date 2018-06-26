Champs Morvant Vikings secure ‘Fire’ playoff spot

Defending champions, Morvant Vikings left it until its final two matches to secure their quarterfinal spot in the T&T Fire Service Northern Division Seven-a-Side at Tyro Recreation Ground, Bourg Mulatresse, San Juan on Saturday.

Competing in a very tight eight-team Pool B, Morvant Vikings got a win by default over cellar-placed Headquarters Black The Bravest 3-0 to improve to an unassailable 11 points from six matches and fourth on the table, two ahead of fifth-placed Four Roads Swordsmen which has completed its campaign.

Morvant Vikings caused was earlier enhanced on June 19 (Labour Day) by a 3-0 triumph over Santa Cruz Underdogs with a goal each from Steve Edwards, Kevin Bridgewater and Reynold Reece.

Already qualified from the Pool B were the unbeaten duo of Santa Cruz Cruzers (16 points) and Headquarters Blue Steel (12 points), both with a match left as well as Belmont Biohazards (12 points), the latter thanks to a 2-0 defeat of Headquarters fifth-placed Red Rockets (nine points) in their final pool match with a strike each from Ralph Trimmingham and Maurice Derby.

Pool A is also decided with undefeated San Juan Rebels (11), 8-4 Blazers (nine), Headquarters White Eagles (eight) and Tunapuna Warriors (eight), the four qualifiers.

White Eagles battled to a 0-0 draw with Woodbrook Playaz on June 18 and followed up with a narrow 1-0 win against Ari-Madrid courtesy She Perreira to pick up four valuable points ahead of their final match with Rebels.

RESULTS

June 18

Santa Cruz Cruzers 2 (Colan Gomez 2) vs HQ Red Rockets 1 (Kiel Murray)

Woodbrook Playaz 0 vs HQ White Eagles 0

June 19

Morvant Vikings 3 (Steve Edwards, Kevin Bridgewater, Reynold Reece) vs Santa Cruz Underdogs 0

June 20

Belmont Biohazard 2 (Ralph Trimmingham, Maurice Derby) vs HQ Red Rockets 0

HQ Blue Steel 0 vs Four Roads Swordsmen 0

June 21

HQ White Eagles 1 (Shea Perreira) vs Ari-Madrid 0

Morvant Vikings 0 vs Four Roads Swordsmen 0

June 23

Morvant Vikings 3 vs HQ Black The Bravest 0 – by default

CURRENT STANDINGS

Pool A

Teams P W D L F A Pts

1. San Juan Rebels 5 3 2 0 7 1 11

2. 8-4 Blazers 6 2 3 1 5 4 9

3. HQ White Eagles 5 2 2 1 5 3 8

4. Tunapuna Warriors 5 2 2 1 5 5 8

5. Woodbrook 6 2 1 3 7 6 7

6. Chaguaramas Outkasts 5 0 3 2 4 8 3

7. Ari-Madrid 4 0 1 3 1 5 1

Pool B

Teams P W D L F A Pts

1. Santa Cruz Cruzers 6 5 1 0 20 1 16

2. HQ Blue Steel 6 3 3 0 7 2 12

3. Belmont Biohazards 7 3 3 1 7 5 12

4. Morvant Vikings 6 3 2 1 7 5 11

5. HQ Red Rockets 7 3 0 4 7 5 9

6. Four Roads Swordsmen 7 2 2 3 3 6 8

7. Santa Cruz Underdogs 5 1 0 4 2 15 3