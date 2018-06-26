Energy Minister Franklin Khan yesterday appealed to local and foreign energy companies to invest in training university graduates with engineering degrees.
Champs Morvant Vikings secure ‘Fire’ playoff spot
Defending champions, Morvant Vikings left it until its final two matches to secure their quarterfinal spot in the T&T Fire Service Northern Division Seven-a-Side at Tyro Recreation Ground, Bourg Mulatresse, San Juan on Saturday.
Competing in a very tight eight-team Pool B, Morvant Vikings got a win by default over cellar-placed Headquarters Black The Bravest 3-0 to improve to an unassailable 11 points from six matches and fourth on the table, two ahead of fifth-placed Four Roads Swordsmen which has completed its campaign.
Morvant Vikings caused was earlier enhanced on June 19 (Labour Day) by a 3-0 triumph over Santa Cruz Underdogs with a goal each from Steve Edwards, Kevin Bridgewater and Reynold Reece.
Already qualified from the Pool B were the unbeaten duo of Santa Cruz Cruzers (16 points) and Headquarters Blue Steel (12 points), both with a match left as well as Belmont Biohazards (12 points), the latter thanks to a 2-0 defeat of Headquarters fifth-placed Red Rockets (nine points) in their final pool match with a strike each from Ralph Trimmingham and Maurice Derby.
Pool A is also decided with undefeated San Juan Rebels (11), 8-4 Blazers (nine), Headquarters White Eagles (eight) and Tunapuna Warriors (eight), the four qualifiers.
White Eagles battled to a 0-0 draw with Woodbrook Playaz on June 18 and followed up with a narrow 1-0 win against Ari-Madrid courtesy She Perreira to pick up four valuable points ahead of their final match with Rebels.
RESULTS
June 18
Santa Cruz Cruzers 2 (Colan Gomez 2) vs HQ Red Rockets 1 (Kiel Murray)
Woodbrook Playaz 0 vs HQ White Eagles 0
June 19
Morvant Vikings 3 (Steve Edwards, Kevin Bridgewater, Reynold Reece) vs Santa Cruz Underdogs 0
June 20
Belmont Biohazard 2 (Ralph Trimmingham, Maurice Derby) vs HQ Red Rockets 0
HQ Blue Steel 0 vs Four Roads Swordsmen 0
June 21
HQ White Eagles 1 (Shea Perreira) vs Ari-Madrid 0
Morvant Vikings 0 vs Four Roads Swordsmen 0
June 23
Morvant Vikings 3 vs HQ Black The Bravest 0 – by default
CURRENT STANDINGS
Pool A
Teams P W D L F A Pts
1. San Juan Rebels 5 3 2 0 7 1 11
2. 8-4 Blazers 6 2 3 1 5 4 9
3. HQ White Eagles 5 2 2 1 5 3 8
4. Tunapuna Warriors 5 2 2 1 5 5 8
5. Woodbrook 6 2 1 3 7 6 7
6. Chaguaramas Outkasts 5 0 3 2 4 8 3
7. Ari-Madrid 4 0 1 3 1 5 1
Pool B
Teams P W D L F A Pts
1. Santa Cruz Cruzers 6 5 1 0 20 1 16
2. HQ Blue Steel 6 3 3 0 7 2 12
3. Belmont Biohazards 7 3 3 1 7 5 12
4. Morvant Vikings 6 3 2 1 7 5 11
5. HQ Red Rockets 7 3 0 4 7 5 9
6. Four Roads Swordsmen 7 2 2 3 3 6 8
7. Santa Cruz Underdogs 5 1 0 4 2 15 3
