The education from World Cup football

Most of the people who love the game of football have a definite favourite to win the tournament and they are even prepared to search the archives in order to prove that their team will win.

Well, did any of us think of the performances of the minnows, whose reputations were only supposed to show up in this pristine competition for the opportunity rather than the chance to win it?

There is a huge amount of education and information embedded in the performances of every team in the 2018 World Cup, simply because the general standard of play all across the board has risen. Could anyone have guessed that the current world champion Germany could have spent ninety minutes on the field of play and succumb to the likes of Mexico and South Korea within a period of 14 days?

The Japanese pushed their way into the round of 16 by simply demonstrating the value of good technique and a perfect understanding of the structural concept of the great game.

What about Senegal’s impressive style of play because of their basic skills properly nurtured into the minds of the young players and coached by one of their own former players - Cisse.

We have continuously enjoyed the brilliance of countries like Brazil, Argentina, Spain, Portugal and more recently Colombia, but unfortunately, we viewed the performances of these teams as if they were in a movie because of their top quality play which is very entertaining.

I wonder how many of our coaches sat closely and viewed carefully to study the methods which were used by the greatest coaches in the world?

Colombia was a case in point. The team started its rise to the standard it is today behind Francisco Maturana, a mastermind of the sport, whose visit to this minnow country could have earned respect and recognition because of the excellence of this brilliant individual.

When he removed himself from the national coaching job to work with FIFA, another great South American, Senor Jose Peckerman of Argentina, who coached numerous national teams of his homeland, accepted the offer of Colombia to take the country’s quality of play to another level. The answer is speaking for itself today in this World Cup.

I wonder how many coaches got together with their students in order to assist them to develop greater understanding and the purpose of hard work which results in success at any level?

From now on, the final 16 countries should be closely followed, not only as if you are going to a movie, but to seek to understand firstly, the dedication of their people who would show appreciation for victory and shed a tear for defeat. As soon as the Brazilians, Argentines and the Colombians stuttered in their early matches, the world had already begun its chants to imply an early trip back home for them. They forgot to understand the lessons which could have been learnt and allowed their absence of knowledge, football education on the field, and the art of teamwork in its simplest form.

Each time this opportunity presents itself, I am disappointed by the lack of interest of a people who claim to want to be better than they are at present.

The World Cup is very close among the 16 nations that have advanced to the second round and for the first time in our history, few would care to select a winner. Keep watching, not only to see whether your team goes on to win, but also to focus on the intensity of effort, dedication and commitment each team will display in an attempt to celebrate with the Cup at the end.