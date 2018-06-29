Police hunt third win against Caledonia

Police FC chase after a third straight win in the 2018 First Citizens Cup when they face Morvant Caledonia United, on Sunday at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

The unbeaten Lawmen may feel they have the upper hand after they thrashed defending T&T Pro League champs North East Stars in the opening match of the group stage 5-1 and edged FCB Cup holders W Connection 1-0 last week Friday at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Balmain, Couva.

Caledonia is coming off a 2-0 triumph over the youthful North East Stars outfit and will be hoping that they receive the support from their fans.

It is the first time this season a match programme will be played in the City. In the first game of a doubleheader at 4 pm, San Juan Jabloteh will come up against MIC-IT St Ann’s Rangers while the Lawmen and Caledonia will square off two hours later at 6 pm.

Police lead the Abercrombie Group with maximum six points from two games but are only ahead of Connection on goal-difference.

Morvant Caledonia has just three points from two games, sporting a similar record with Point Fortin Civic.

Caledonia, known popularly as the ‘Eastern Stallions’ by its fans, stumbled at the start of the campaign after a 2-1 loss against Civic, before rebounding with a 2-0 win last weekend.

Police coach Richard Hood said, “We are looking to maintain the fantastic start to the season.”

He added, “We’ve had a very long and incensed pre-season and during that period we became focused on making this season a success. We also want the entire Police Service to be part of this success by coming out in strong in number to cheer on the team.

I haven’t seen much of (Morvant) Caledonia in this tournament but I don’t expect any surprises from them. They have one style of play which is focused on possession and trying to build from the back.”

However, Hood is mindful his squad—boasting the likes of T&T goalkeeper Adrian Foncette, former T&T youth captain Ryan O’Neil, Kareem Freitas and attacking brothers Jameel and Kareem Perry—can’t become complacent.

“The big thing for us against (Morvant) Caledonia is that we don’t become complacent,” the coach said.

He continued, “We have failed against lesser teams over the years because we didn’t respect them and we (the coaching staff ) have been trying to change this mindset of our players. We can’t just turn up and walk onto the field thinking the win is there because of the quality in our team.”

Last season Police managed just a point against Caledonia in the Pro League with a loss and a draw, but the Lawmen whipped the Stallions 5-1 in the semi-final round of the 2017 FA Trophy before losing 3-1 to W Connection in the title match on December 8.

Police will face Civic in their final Abercrombie Group clash on July 7, while Morvant Caledonia meets Connection on the same day.

The semi-finals are scheduled for July 13 with Immortelle Group winners taking on the Abercrombie Group runners-up and Abercrombie Group winners against immortelle Group runners-up.