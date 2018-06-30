Calypso Spikers serve off CAZOVA defence

T&T senior women’s volleyballers will serve off the defence of their Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Championship crown today against little fancied Bahamas from 5 pm in Paramaribo, Suriname.

Last night, the Renele Forde-led 10-member team and three officials departed for Suriname and will have one training session this morning at the competition venue, ahead of this afternoon’s start of the four-nation tournament which will also feature the host country and former champion Barbados.

T&T will enter the tournament as winners of the past six editions.

Last year in Kingston, Jamaica, then Greece-based Krystle Esdelle, Channon Thompson and Darlene Ramdin all scored in double-figures as the Calypso Spikers brushed aside the Jamaicans 25-12, 25-16, 25-10 in the final and prior to the team’s departure, Forde was confident of returning home with the title once again.

“We are very satisfied with how of preparations have gone after a kind of slow start. The core of the team is a very experienced one and we are all ready to compete and with only four teams competing and based on recent performances we expect Suriname to provide our biggest test,” a confident Forde said yesterday.

Despite Bahamas and six-time winners Barbados not being considered as major contenders, Forde noted she and her team-mates will not be underestimating any opponent.

“We will be going into each match with a very focus mindset and we’ll respect for each opponent, but our aim is to return home with the CAZOVA title once again,” said Forde.

The Calypso Spikers’ seven triumphs include victories in 1996 under former coach Macsood Ali followed by 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2017 all under the supervision of Cuban-born Francisco “Panchee” Cruz, to move one ahead of long-time rival Barbados (1993, 1994, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004) for the most tournament wins.

The four teams will contest a round-robin series at the end of which the top two will contest the gold medal match and the third and fourth placed teams will compete for the bronze medal.

Both the tournament winner and runner-up will qualify to next year’s Women’s NORCECA Continental Championship.

This will be the second tournament of the year for the Calypso Spikers after a fourth-placed finish at the NORCECA Women’s Challenger Cup in Edmonton, Alberta in northwestern Canada, minus the presence of European-based duo, Esdelle and Sinead Jack.

Jack and Esdelle have returned and will be joined by Ramdin, reigning “Most Valuable Player” awardee Thompson and Forde as the professional players in the team.

Tomorrow, T&T faces Barbados from 9 am before ending round-robin play against Suriname from 7 pm ahead of the final and bronze medal matches on Monday night.