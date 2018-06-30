A 36-year-old driver who tricked two people into giving him a total of $30,500 as a down payment for a vehicle has been jailed for 16 months.
Gabriel joins TKR
The Trinbago Knight Riders have signed Shannon Gabriel for the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).
The Windies bowler will replace South African Junior Dala, who is no longer available for the tournament that runs from August 8 to September 16, as he will be playing for South Africa in Sri Lanka.
Gabriel has been playing for the Windies Test team against Sri Lanka this month, taking 20 wickets at an average of 14.95 including match figures of 13 for 121 in the St Lucia Test.
This will be Gabriel’s second spell with the Knight Riders having played for the team during the 2014 edition.
While Gabriel has been playing Test cricket in recent times his Twenty20 record is very impressive. In his 35 matches in the format, he has claimed 29 wickets at an average of 23 with an impressive economy rate of 7.07. Speaking about the signing of Gabriel, Venky Mysore, director of the Knight Riders said: “Shannon is a world-class bowler, and he has shown that in international cricket. It is great to have him joining the TKR family. We are really looking forward to getting our title defence underway on August 8.”
Gabriel previously played for the T&T Red Steel before moving across to battle for the St Lucia Zouks.
