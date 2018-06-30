Maha Raja for feature

Trainer John Leotaud can continue his winning ways today as he holds the aces for the feature event over 1,200 metres on the main track at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

Leotaud sends out Maha Raja and Rocket Wheels in the feature event on the Arima Race Club (ARC) Day 20 eight-race card. Apprentice Ri Hernandez has been booked to partner topweight Rocket Wheels which will have her burden lightened to 56.5 kilos. She is expected to go very close.

The one I fancy is stablemate Maha Raja, which must be respected with 57 kilos and Kerron Khelawan in the plate. This grey horse has loads of speed and if allowed to dictate the pace the colt could snatch victory in the Modified Benchmark Handicap for horses rated 70-55. Maha Raja has run two good races and should be a concert pitch for this event.

Glenn Mendez has the two main rivals to Leotaud with his pair of Golden Choice and Integrity.

Golden Choice refused to race last time out but won well the start before. This horse must be respected with Dillon Khelawan in the saddle.

Ricky Jadoo will be aboard the in-form Integrity and this horse is expected to run big once again in the ten horse field.

Post time is 1.05 pm.