Sawh cops Flow Cricketer of the Year honours

Shunelle Sawh was named “Cricketer of the Year” at the Flow Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) presentation function held at the Chaguanas Borough Corporation’s Administrative Complex on Cumberbatch Street in Chaguanas on Thursday.

Sawh, who attends Holy Faith Convent Couva, scored the most runs in the Girl’s Under-16 Festival. She totalled 106 runs at an average of 26.5 to beat out four other challengers for the top prize. The others were Jesse Ferdinand, Hema Singh, Geneilla Juppy and Shalini Samaroo.

Ferdinand notched 90 runs in the tournament. The Holy Faith Convent Port-of-Spain student had the best score of 41 and took four wickets for 80 runs. Singh totalled 52 runs and grabbed six wickets, Juppy grabbed a total of eight wickets to go with her 68 runs and Samaroo finished with seven wickets and 74 runs.

Mayor of Chaguanas Gopaul Boodhan brought greetings from the Borough and praised Flow for its sponsorship and the SSCL for the wonderful work the League has done by providing great opportunities for students.

Cindy Ann Gatt representing Flow said, “I wish to make an apology in advance. What I am about to say may sound a bit passé - but I really need to say this. Today is a lovely day for cricket!

“Here we are, at the awards ceremony for the SSCL at the end of another season. We are celebrating the result of weeks of training in the nets, weeks of training on the field, weeks of competing. We’re all about the girls. They have shown that they have great skills and prowess in the sport. And based on their performances, we know that Trinidad and West Indies Women’s teams will not be deficient of players any time soon.

“As for the T10 (Ten10) championship, we know there’s life after Test Cricket and One Day. T10 is one way to develop an interest in the sport. It magnifies 10 times over the agility required, the need for game strategy and the need for runs. It’s an opportunity for young cricketers to experience the game from different angles. I am sure coaches and players understood their strengths in each discipline and have been able to study each style in detail and improve on them.

“But more important, our interest in secondary school cricket also has to do with youth development. Like any sport, cricket carries responsibility, discipline and endurance. These are also the guidelines for a young person to succeed in life. When you look at the game of cricket, it’s about understanding your opponent and how to keep up with them, how to strategise, how to keep focus even when the odds are not in your favour. That’s life right there. So even if you get caught at the slips or clean bowled, once that determination to win is there, anything is possible. Success is possible through grit and determination.”

Having the full attention of the gathering, she added, “As a mother, it is heart-breaking to read the headlines, especially when we lose a young one to some form of violence. But even in the midst of negativity, sport provides a safe haven. Sport provides a confidence that peers cannot offer.

“So you see, that’s how we at Flow look at our investment in sport as one solution to encourage youth to better themselves. As a corporate entity, we believe by investing in sport, we have begun the process.

The rest is up to our young sportsmen and sportswomen.”

President of the SSCL Suruj Mahabir thanked Flow for its sponsorship, identifying the number of schools and students that participate in the Flow Sponsored Development Programmes among them being, the Girls Hardball in which all eight zones and some 120 girls competed. In the Girls U-16 (Forms 1 to 3), 30 schools participated and in the Boys U-15 (Forms 1 and 2), some 50 schools were involved.

He said, “The Boys and Girls programmes are designed to encourage more students to participate, especially those who never played much cricket previously.”