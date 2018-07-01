Simmons wins Point Fortin chess

Kaelan Simmons emerged the winner of the Intermediate category when the Point Fortin Chess Centre held its fifth in-house tournament at the Conference Room, Southwestern Indoor Sporting Arena in Coronation Park, Egypt Village, recently.

Simmons was followed by Nicolas Ly Fook II who took second place while there was a two-way tie for the third position between Mesach Nathaniel and Zachary George.

In the Novice section, Jesiah Vialva took the top spot ahead of last term’s winner Keon Joseph, who took second place, followed by Micah Williams.

Certificates of participation and perfect attendance were also awarded to 75 per cent of the participants enroled for this busy term at the centre. In addition to the in-house tournament, students participated in three tournaments this term.

Nykel Peters, of Point Fortin AC School, copped third place and Mesach Nathaniel (La Brea RC School) received a special medal at the National Primary School Blitz in May.

Peters also gave an outstanding performance at First Citizens Bank’s National Primary Schools Chess Championship and at the Primary Schools Individual Player Championship, where he received a special medal as the top boys’ player from the chess centre.

Seleesha Bernard also received a special medal as the top girls’ player from the centre.

Point Fortin Chess Centre students also participated at the 14th annual Indian Arrival Day Tournament sponsored by Indus Merchant Limited, where Jaden Mitchell placed sixth in the Novice A section and in the Novice B section, Kaylon Joseph, Gabriella Maitland, Kaelan Simmons and Seleesha Bernard achieved fourth, ninth, 11th and 14th places respectively.

Their achievements would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of the trainers. This term new trainer, Dirmid Nicholas, joins the team of dedicated trainers including Shedron Collins, Kalifa Collins, Lincoln Joseph, Franklyn Neckles, Nikhil Nicholas, Neil Martin and Frankie Permell.

Classes for the July/August term start on July 21 from 10 am to 12 noon and continue every Saturday for four weeks and are open to both children and adults. Training is offered at the novice, intermediate and advanced levels.

Interested persons can contact Point Fortin Chess Centre co-ordinators Raymond Aaron (788-5251) or Dr Jo-Anne Sewlal (751-3438).