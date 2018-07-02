Greaux claims Guyana 200m gold

Kyle Greaux continued his run of success, capturing gold in the Men’s 200 metres run at the Aliann Pompey Track and Field Invitational Meet at Lenora Stadium in Guyana on Saturday night.

The national 200 metres champion raced to gold in a time of 20.43 seconds in the time final beating Yancarlos Martinez of Dominican Republic into second place in 20.80 and Guyana’s Winston George, third in 20.87 in the faster of the two sections.

T&T’s Johnathan Farinha won section one in 21.19 and was fifth overall while another local athlete Emmanuel Callender, a two-time Olympic medallist, was third in that race and seventh overall in 21.42.

Last Sunday, Greaux upset Commonwealth Games champion and World Championship bronze medal winner, Jereem Richards, in winning the half-lap race at the NGC/Sagicor General NAAA Open Championship at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

The local sprinters were joined by Nathan Farinha in the men’s 100m dash but it was only Greaux reaching the podium after clocking 10.39 seconds to win silver. He followed overall winner Guyanese Emanuel Archibald (10.29) to the line in the final section of the three races. Martinez finished in third place in 10.43.

Callender split the Farinha brothers in that section to place seventh (10.58) with Johnathan, sixth in 10.49 and Nathan crossed eighth in 10.85.

Nathan placed 12th overall while others remained in their positions.

Later in the Men’s 4x100m relay exhibition race, double medallist Greaux running the anchor leg partnered with Callender, Johnathan and Nathan in that order, to cop silver in 40.06 seconds.

Guyana A team of George, Adam Harris, Jeremy Bascom and Stephen James won gold in 39.79 and bronze went to Guyana B team of Kevin Abbensetts, Davin Fraser, Akeem Stewart and Archibald in 40.19.

In the women’s 100 and 200 metres sprints, Reyare Thomas bagged bronze in both. Thomas first lined up in the 100m and clocked 11.48 to place third in section two and third overall. Winning was Jamaican Jonielle Smith in 11.31 and second was Tawanna Meadows (USA) in 11.41.

Local sprinters Semoy Hackett and Kai Selvon also faced the starter in that race and the former placed fourth in 11.51 while Selvon was seventh in 11.78.

In the women’s 200m dash, Thomas, who won bronze in the event at the National Championships, crossed third in 23.70 behind Jodean Williams of Jamaica (23.01) and Marileidy Paulino of Dominican Republic (23.19), respectively.

Hackett, the reigning national 200m champion, did not finish the race.

In the hurdles events, T&T athletes narrowly missed out on medals.

Janeil Bellille finished fourth in the women’s 400m hurdles in a time of 56.22.

In the men’s 110m hurdles, Aaron Lewis, who captured bronze at the National Championships, placed fourth in 13.92 seconds while national champion Rueben Walters had to settle for fifth place in 15.09 seconds.

Grenadian Kirani James brought the excitement in the men’s 400m.

Grenada’s lone Olympic gold medallist won in a comfortable 44.99-clocking ahead of Nigeria’s Chidi Okezie (45.65) and George in 46.13.