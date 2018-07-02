Hughes fires Guaya to first win

Carlon Hughes banged in a second- half hat-trick as defending champion Guaya United got its first win in four matches to jumpstart its 2018 T&T Super League campaign by mauling San Fernando Giants 5-0 on Saturday.

After picking up just two points in its first three matches, Guaya United went into the clash against Giants at its home, the Guaya Recreation Ground, desperate for a win. In the 16th minute, Jody Allsop got the hosts on its way to the delight of the fans in the South east community.

However, Giants, also without a win so far this season, managed to stay in the contest at the halftime whistle, trailing by just the lone goal.

On the resumption, Guaya continued to enjoy the better of the exchanges and in the 63rd minute, Leroy Jones made it 2-0.

Nine minutes later Hughes fired in his first of the afternoon for a 3-0 advantage before he added two more strikes in the 83rd and 84th minutes to complete his treble and the trashing which lifts his team to fifth on the 12-team table with five points from four matches, two behind the trio of Cunupia FC, Queen’s Park Cricket Club and Matura ReUnited, all of whom were in action yesterday.

FC Santa Rosa and University of T&T (UTT) are also ahead of Guaya United with six points and a match in hand, while Police FC has five points as well.

Also on Saturday, Club Sando Cultural United edged Petit Valley/ Diego Martin United 1-0 courtesy of Stephon Jack’s 68th-minute goal at Dibe Recreation Ground, Long Circular, St James.

It was also the first win for Club Sando Cultural United after three straight defeats to start the season.

Results

SATURDAY

Club Sando Cultural Roots 1

(Stephon Jack 68th) vs Petit Valley/

Diego Martin United 0

Guaya United 5 (Carlon Hughes

72nd, 83rd, 84th, Jody Allsop 16th,

Leroy Jones 63rd) vs San Fernando

Giants