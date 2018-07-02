Pooran, King star for Windies B in win

TORONTO—Aggressive half-centuries from Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King helped the West Indies B to a thrilling two-wicket victory over the Montreal Tigers when the Global T20 Canada competition continued.

West Indies’ Andre Fletcher was also in good form, smashing an unbeaten 68 to lead the Edmonton Royals to an easy eight-wicket win over the Toronto Nationals.

Pooran who has played just three T20Is for the West Indies, the last being in 2016, hit a whirlwind 58 from 35 balls, while King blazed 56 from 32 balls to help the Windies B to 187-8 in reply to the Tigers’ 183-9 in their 20 overs.

The pair added 76 runs in eight overs for the third wicket after the Windies had found themselves in early trouble on 39-2.

Earlier, Jeremiah Louis and Obed McCoy bagged three wickets apiece to help restrict a Tigers team which boasts Sunil Narine, Dwayne Smith and Denesh Ramdin.

After Smith and Narine had shared in an opening stand of 51 to give the Tigers a good start, quick wickets by Louis and McCoy helped to restrict their efforts.

In the earlier contest, Fletcher’s 68 from just 39 balls was the mainstay of the Royals’ innings, as they romped home with five overs to spare.

He smashed the bowling attack to all parts of the ground during his knock which contained seven boundaries and four huge sixes.

The result gave the Darren Sammy led Nationals their first defeat of the tournament.

(CMC)