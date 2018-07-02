Wallace’s heroics fail to save Swifts

T&T goal shoot Samantha Wallace fell two goals shy of 50, and still, her effort was not enough to deny New South Wales Swifts from falling to a 58-65 defeat to Melbourne Vixens in the Suncorp Netball League, Sydney, Australia, on Saturday.

The win was the Vixens’ third in a row and was built on a fastpaced brand of netball the brave Swifts were unable to match as they fell to a second straight defeat and fourth on the season.

Both sides were dealt injury problems during the week, with the Vixens losing goalkeeper Emily Mannix to a dislocated finger while the Swifts will have to play out the rest of the season without young gun Claire O’Brien who ruptured her Achilles tendon.

Liz Watson was dishing off assists at will for the Vixens, with 20 by the midway point of the second quarter, but the Swifts remained within arm’s reach as Wallace’s perfect 20/20 kept them just three goals in arrears.

The Vixens ramped up the match speed again to produce a big finish to the quarter, running the Swifts off their feet to take a 37-29 advantage into halftime.

That lead was pushed out to as many as 11 in the third quarter as the Swifts struggled to find answers to match the Vixens energy and ball movement precision.

A three-goal blitz from Wallace helped stem the flow and Helen Housby denied the Vixens the bonus point for the third quarter, with a late shot from long range, but still, the Swifts trailed 52-44 heading into the final quarter.

The Vixens again surged to open the final quarter, pushing the lead back out to 12. The Swifts fought hard to the finish, though, with a four-goal run ensuring they took a bonus point out of the match for their efforts.

Wallace ended with 48 goals from 50 attempts and Housby, ten from 11 for Swifts while Mwai Kumwenda converted 37 from 39, and Tegan Philip 28 from 30 for the winners.