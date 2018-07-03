Moving from banking academia was a natural transition, says David Dulal-Whiteway, the new CEO of the Arthur Lok Jack Global School Business (ALGSB).
Harvard takes Robert Farfan Cup
Harvard Sports Club got its campaign for the 2018 rugby season off to a perfect start when it defeated rivals Caribs RFC 17-15 to lift the Robert Farfan Memorial Cup on Saturday at the Harvard Ground, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain.
Joseph Quashie opened the scoring for Harvard with a try but Aasan Lewis missed the conversion that would have pushed the score to seven. However, the brilliant Lewis, son of T&T Olympic Committee president Brian Lewis, made amends later on by trying and converting from the kick to earn his team 12 points.
Garvin Thomas later rounded off the scoring for the Harvard men with a try, which Lewis again failed to convert.
For Caribs RFC there were tries from Sefanaia Waqa and Jamal Clark that pushed the score to 10. Waqa, the Fiji stand-out, converted from Clark’s try before he himself made no mistake from the penalty spot that pushed the score to 15. The result ensured that Harvard which won the opening ruggerama festival last weekend, stayed perfect on the weekend.
In another game in the Senior Division on Sunday Rainbow crushed UWI Tobago 62-29 and Rydeus thrashed Caribs 48- 0. In another match Defence Force went down to Exiles 22-44.
And in a Championship division encounter Northerns held off Royalians 24-18.
Results
Saturday
Robert Farfan Memorial Cup: Harvard (17) vs
Caribs (15)
Championship Division League: Northern
(24) vs Royalians (18)
Sunday
Senior Division League:
Caribs (0) vs Rydeus (48)
UWI / Tobago (29) vs Rainbow (62)
Defence Force (22) vs Exiles (44)
