Hetmeyer recalled for Bangladesh

Guyanese batsman Shimron Hetmeyer has been recalled to the Windies team for the two-Test series against Bangladesh which starts tomorrow in Antigua.

Hetmeyer advertised his wares with a spanking century against the visiting Bangladesh team on the weekend in Coolidge. He comes into the team at the expense of Jahmar Hamilton who was in the squad against Sri Lanka in the recently concluded 1-1 drawn Test series.

Hetmeyer was in the squad for the Sri Lankan series for the first two Test matches before missing out on the final Test in Barbados because he was ill. He was replaced by fellow Guyanese Keemo Paul for the final Test and Paul although not playing in that game, has been picked in the squad against Bangladesh.

Veteran opener Devon Smith retains his spot on the team despite his under-par series against Sri Lanka. The 36-year-old scored only one half-century on his return.

Also lucky to still be on the team is fast bowler Miguel Cummins who was the least productive among the pace bowlers against Sri Lanka. Leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo is again the slow bowling option, despite bowling only one over in the final Test in Bridgetown.

The fast bowling duties will again fall to Shannon Gabriel, together with the experienced Kemar Roach, skipper Jason Holder and Cummins.

Shane Dowrich the man of the series against Sri Lanka is again the preferred choice as wicketkeeper, which means that T&T’s Denesh Ramdin will continue to look on from the sidelines.

The selection panel headed by Courtney Browne in a statement said, “We expect to see a greater effort from the top five batters and see them return to the focus and discipline we know they are capable of in the upcoming series against Bangladesh.

After some very competitive cricket against ICC 6th ranked Sri Lanka that ended in a one-all draw. We congratulate the team on a drawn series but recognized that victory was within our reach.” The selection panel also acknowledges and commend the strong performances of captain Jason Holder, Shannon Gabriel and Man of The Series—Shane Dowrich.

13-MAN SQUAD

Holder – Captain, Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Devon Smith.

SERIES FIXTURES

Jul 4 to 8

1st Test – Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua (10 am daily)

Thu, Jul 12 to Mon, Jul 16

2nd Test – Sabina Park, Jamaica (10 am daily)

Thu, Jul 19

Tour Match – UWI Vice Chancellor’s XI vs Bangladesh, Sabina Park (9:30 am)

Sun, Jul 22

1st One-day International – Guyana National Stadium, Guyana (9:30 am)

Wed, Jul 25

2nd One-day International – Guyana National Stadium (2:30 pm)

Sat, Jul 28

3rd One-day International – Warner Park, St. Kitts (9:30 am)

Tue, Jul 31

1st Twenty20 International – Warner Park (8 pm)

Sat, Aug 4

2nd Twenty20 International – Central Broward Regional Park, United States (8 pm)

Sun, Aug 5

3rd Twenty20 International – Central Broward Regional Park (8 pm)