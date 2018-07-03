Ramdin rallies ‘Calypso Spikers’ past Suriname

Philippines-based Darlene Ramdin led five scorers in double-figures as seven-time defending champions T&T rallied past Suriname in five sets (3-2) to end round-robin play at the 17th Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Women’s Championship in Paramaribo, Suriname on Sunday night.

Going into the match, both teams were already assured of contesting the final last night at the Ismay Van Wilgen Sports Hall after convincing victories against two-time winners the Bahamas, and six-time champions, Barbados in their first two matches.

However, the spectators were still treated to an entertaining contest with Suriname twice clawing its way back from one set down during the two hours-long battle.

In the end, T&T prevailed 25-17, 22-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-11 with Ramdin, scoring 16 points, laced with 13 spikes and two aces while fellow overseas-based duo, Channon Thompson and Sinead Jack added 15 points each for a perfect 3-0 record and 13 points, two more than Suriname (2-1).

Turkey-based former national captain, Krystle Esdelle chipped in with 14 points and Jalicia Ross-Kydd, ten in the win for the ‘Calypso Spikers’ which again outscored their opponents in the key attacking areas, 56-47 on spikes, 10-6 on blocks and 11-1 on aces.

But yet again, T&T coach, Cuban-born Francisco ‘Panchee’ Cruz was not a happy man despite the win he is concern about the 45 errors the team committed compare to the hosts 30.

For Suriname, the high-flyer Sandrina Hunsel was in great form contributing 26 points and while USA-based Sigourney Kame added 13.

Speaking after the match, T&T captain Forde admitted her team did not play to its true potential.

Forde said, “We were not consistent in the game. Our temperament was up and down and Suriname gave a great performance. We must work our problems which occurred tonight in tomorrow’s training and cut down on our unforced errors in the finals tomorrow.”

Coach Cruz was not very happy and indicated that 23 service errors and a total of 45 team errors contributed to his team’s display.

He said, ‘We gave Suriname too many points and this must be changed for tomorrow (last night) finals.

The tournament ended last night with T&T and Suriname meeting in the final while the Bahamas came up against Barbados for the bronze medals.

The Bahamas went into the clash with the Barbadians as favourites after a 3-0 win in their round-robin encounter, also on Sunday night to end with a 1-2 record.

T&T was previous champions in 1996 under former coach Macsood Ali followed by, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2017, all under the supervision of Cruz to move one ahead of long-time rival Barbados (1993, 1994, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004) will start as favourites.

Both, T&T and Suriname, by virtue of reaching the final have qualified to next year’s Women’s NORCECA Continental Championship.