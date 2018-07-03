T&T’s football director Isa dies

Director of Football at the T&T Football Association (TTFA) Muhammad Isa has died.

He was 69 years old.

The man charged with the responsibility of assisting in the technical development of the sport, died from a heart attack at about 3 am yesterday morning at the San Fernando General Hospital, his daughter Althea Reefer said. He had been recovering from an emergency surgery last week to treat with a number of complications including kidney failure.

According to Reefer: “I don’t know what went wrong overnight, as he appeared to have been doing fine after the surgery last Thursday.

“He spoke to us for the first time, ate and played with his grandchild on Sunday when we visited him.”

Isa’s untimely passing brought an end to many years of involvement with TT football at all levels as coach and administrator for both club and country.

He assumed the position of technical director, as a replacement for Kendall Walkes who was appointed under the Raymond Tim Kee-led football association in 2014 but was fired when new president David John-Williams took over leadership of the TTFA.

Isa’s position was later altered to director of football, following the appointment of Anton Corneal as technical director, a position that allowed both men to work together in the interest of overall development of local football.

In addition, Isa, who was christened Anthony Christopher before his religious beliefs saw him change his name to Muhammad Isa soon after entering manhood, has coached at all levels for T&T, from youth to senior including the 1991 T&T senior team.

He was also the coach of the famous San Fernando Technical Institute team that won the National Championship (“Big Seven”) and National Intercol double in 1985 that featured Russell Latapy. He coached and played at his Alma mater St Benedict’s College.

Isa was the head coach at Presentation College (San Fernando), Point Fortin Civic, Trintoc, Joe Public Football Club and Police which he guided to the CONCACAF Club title.

He was also president of the Dock of the Bay Sports Club in Point Fortin, a position he led with pride with the assistance of his close friend John Springle.

He was also a member of the T&T Police Service where he played and coached for many years.

Upon leaving police, Isa worked for the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, where he embraced the opportunity to sharpen his coaching skills, by travelling to Brazil on a coaching course and coached at different teams in T&T.

Up until his death, Isa was the technical director of Club Sando which campaigns in the both T&T Pro League and the T&T Super League. Reefer said her father lived for football.

“His entire life was about football, but he was also a very quiet, cool and jovial family man who loved his three children and two grandchildren.”

Angus Eve, the current Club Sando coach who played under Isa on the national team, described Isa as a tremendous servant to the sport, as you could have gone to him at any time and ask for advice on anything.

WALTER ALIBEY

