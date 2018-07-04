Finance Minister Colm Imbert yesterday gave the assurance that the problems the Galleons Passage encountered during a sea trial in 2017 have been resolved and the vessel was given the highest...
Anthony, Wilson, Blackman get CCCAN gold
The trio of Zoe Anthony, Zarek Wilson and Nikoli Blackman continued to excel for defending overall champion T&T with a gold medal each at the Central American and Caribbean Confederation Amateur Swimming Confederation (CCCAN) Championship on Monday night.
Competing at the Roly Bisslik Olympic Pool in Oranjestad, Savaneta, Aruba, the T&T swimmers won three gold, six silver and three bronze medals on the penultimate night of competition to improve to a four-day total of 40 medals (ten gold, 19 silver and 11 bronze) for 757.5 points.
Anthony was first to add to T&T’s gold medal haul when she out-swam her rivals in the 11-12 Girls 200m individual medal in two minutes and 32.91 seconds, well ahead of Cayman Islands’ Jillian Crooks (2:36.70) and Jamaica’s Morgan Cogle (2:37.44), who were second and third, respectively.
The inseparable pair of Wilson (2:24.32) and Blackman (2:27.46) then produced yet another one-two T&T for gold and silver in the 11-12 Boys 200m individual medley with Cayman Islands’ Stefano Bonati, third in 2:29.75.
Blackman, then returned to win his first individual gold medal of the meet in the 11-12 Boys 100m freestyle in 57.61 followed by Bahamians Nigel Forbes (57.79) and Marvin Johnson (58.75) with T&T’s Josiah Changar, fourth in 59.26.
It was a very busy night for Blackman as he also picked up another silver medal, along with Wilson, Anthony, Gabrielle Vickles, and Malik Nelson.
In the 11-12 Boys 50m breaststroke, Forbes exacted revenge with gold in a meet record time of 32.15, well clear of Blackman (34.74) and Panama’s Edu Trejos (34.75) with Changar, fifth in 35.96.
Wilson had to settle for silver in the 11-12 Boys 200m butterfly in 2:21.11 behind Guatemalan Christopher Gossmann (2:18.28) with T&T’s Blackman, taking bronze in 2:27.83.
Anthony was a distant second in the 11-12 Girls 200m butterfly in 2:38.54 with Cayman Islands’ Allyson Belfonte taking gold in 2:36.35 and Colombia’s Sophia Ospina, bronze in 2:38.90 with T&T’s Caitlyn Look Fong (2:40.58), fifth.
Cayman Island’s Crooks topped the 11-12 Girls 100m freestyle in 1:01.72 ahead of Vickles (1:02.33) and Jamaican Morgan Cogle (1:02.59) with Anthony, fourth in 1:02.98.
Nelson was T&T’s other silver medal winner on the night, competing in the 13-14 Boys 100m freestyle with a time of 54.81 to trail Bahamian Lamar Taylor (53.09) with Honduran, Robelto Lorios, third, in 55.56.
A gold medal winner on Sunday night, Kael Yorke had to settle for a joint bronze medal finish 24 hours later in the 15-17 Boys 200m butterfly in 2:08.27, the same time as Honduran, Carlos Vasquez, and under the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) B standard time of 2:10.13.
Colombian Juan Urbano won gold in 2:04.94, well under the YOG A time of 2:05.73 while Guatemalan Fernando Ponce ended with silver in 2:07.51.
In the 15-17 Boys 800m freestyle relay, the quartet of Graham Chatoor, Aqeel Joseph, Yorke and Josiah Parag combined for a time of 8:06.30 for bronze. Colombia won gold in 7:55.98 and Curacao, silver in 8:00.68.
The swimming competition was expected to conclude last night.
Today, the CCCAN Open Water Championships will begin until Friday at Mangel Halto Beach with Anthony and Blackman competing in the 3 kilometres events.
