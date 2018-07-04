Esdelle, Jack fire Calypso Spikers to 8th CAZOVA crown

Turkey-based duo Krystle Esdelle and Sinead “The Grenade” Jack combined for 33 points which helped T&T overcame Suriname (3-0) for a record seventh straight title when the 17th edition of the Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Women’s Championship in Paramaribo, Suriname on Monday night.

T&T with eight titles overall, won in 1996 under former coach Macsood Ali and under the supervision of Francisco Cruz, the team won in 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2017. The win puts T&T ahead of long-time rival Barbados which recorded wins in 1993, 1994, 1998, 2000, 2002 and 2004.

Earlier, Barbados stunned the Bahamas in five sets to take the bronze medal in the earlier match, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19, 24-26, 16-14.

On Sunday night, T&T was taken to five sets by the by the host before prevailing 25-17, 22-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-11 at the Ismay van Wilgen Sports Hall in the final round-robin encounter of the four-team tournament to end with a 3-0 record to its rival, 2-1.

However, after a somewhat slow start, Suriname took an 8-7 lead at the first Technical Time Out, the Renele Forde-captained T&T women emerged a more focused unit going on to win the first set 25-21.

In the second and third sets, team T&T did not allow themselves to fall behind and made sure and cut out serving errors that occurred the night before which made a big difference as the team took the next two sets, 25-20, 25-22, to seal victory in 79 minutes.

Commenting after the win, Forde said despite her team’s nervous start in the first set they decided not to make the serving and blocking mistakes from the last match against Suriname as they did work on these areas during practice.

“We are happy to be winners once more but this time our team will like to dedicate this victory to our colleague Ayana Dayette who passed away (Sunday) yesterday.

“Ayana! This one is for you!”

A former team captain Esdelle ended with 20, which was punctuated by 17 spikes and two service aces while Jack added 13 points, highlighted by ten spikes.

Another overseas-based player, Channon Thompson (Turkey/Philippines), and Sweden-based Forde chipped in with nine points each for the T&T women while Jalicia Ross-Kydd added three and Darlene Ramdin, who plies her trade in the Philippines, got two.

On the opposite side of the net, Suriname Sandrina Hunsel contributed 17 points out of 47 attempts, which was her lowest score in a game for the tournament to lead Suriname while Janice Valies had nine, Sigourney Kame, six, and Cabriella Bouterse, five in the loss.

Cheryl Burnnings, Suriname captain said, “We started good with high energy level but dropped during the game. We cannot be inconsistent against a good team like TTO as they have great players that can change the game on you any time.

“Finally, I want to express on behalf of our team our deepest condolences to the family of Ayana and also the Volleyball Community of T&T. We’ve lost a great friend and may her soul rest in peace.”

Overall, T&T again showed its class by outscoring its opponent in spikes, 40-28 and service aces, 10-1. However, Suriname surprisingly had the edge on blocks, 9-6 and also committed fewer errors than the eventual champion, 19-25.

Cuban-born T&T coach Cruz said “I am very for this seventh victory while I am with this team.

“It started in 2006 in the Bahamas and we have won every Senior Caribbean title after that.”

Later at the awards ceremony, Thompson was again voted the “Most Valuable Player”(MVP). The 24-year-old Thompson, who also won the award in 2014 and last year, did not score in double-figures in the final but T&T still won comfortably

She left Suriname with three awards after she was also named the “Best Server” and “Best Receiver” while team-mate, Afesha Olton captured the “Best Libero” accolade for the “Calypso Spikers”.

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Most Valuable Player: Channon Thompson (T&T)

Best Spiker First: Sigourney Kame (Suriname)

Best Spiker Second: Sandrina Hunsel (Suriname)

Best Blocker First: Brittney De Veaux (Bahamas)

Best Blocker Second: Wesley Webb (Bahamas)

Best Receiver: Channon Thompson (T&T)

Best Server: Channon Thompson (T&T)

Best Digger: Chandra Mackey (Bahamas)

Best Setter: Cheryl Brunnings (Suriname)

Best Opposite: Raechel Knowles (Bahamas)

Best Scorer: Sandrina Hunsel (Suriname)

Best Libero: Afesha Olton (T&T)