Lee’s goal earns Matura 1-0 win

Matura ReUnited got a single strike from Isaiah Lee in the 38th minute to stop the University of T&T (UTT) 1-0 at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, Arima when competition in the T&T Super League continued on Sunday.

ReUnited, which has returned to the super league after a few years hiatus, is unbeaten so far this season and is on top the 13-team standings.

Its match was one of just two that were completed at the weekend due to heavy rains which made conditions unplayable at various venues.

In the other completed match Metal X Erin FC was held 1-1 by lowly Bethel United FC at the Erin Recreation Ground.

Three abandoned matches are to be replayed on August 30 from the point they were stopped, a release from the TTSL said yesterday. According to the release it stated that after careful consideration, the abandoned matches are to comprise the exact same teams that were on the pitch on Sunday: the previous and remaining substitutions will stand/allowed: the disciplinary measures issued during the game (cautions) will stand: and the scores of the matches at the time of abandonment, will also remain the same.

At the Police Barracks Ground in St James, the score was goalless at the half-time interval between Police and Cunupia FC when the referee brought the match to a premature end because of heavy rain. At St Mary’s College Ground in St Clair, officials also called off the match between QPCC and Prisons Service FC which was goalless, while Sunday’s mouth-watering contest between FC Santa Rosa and RSSR at St Anthony’s College was well into the 55th minute when it was called off.

Santa Rosa, known as the Big Cannons, was leading 1-0 when the referee brought an end to the game.