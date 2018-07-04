Morgan keeps Fire unbeaten in LLPOSNL

Simone Morgan was in fine shooting form as he helped Fire Services keep a clean slate after defeating Police, 57-43 in the First Division of the 79th Edition of the Lystra Lewis Port-of-Spain Netball League (LLPOSNL). This was on Thursday at the Nelson Mandela Park in St Clair.

The former national netball shooter connected on 42 goals from 52 attempts on a slippery court due to rain. However, that did not diminish the level of play between the two teams as they battled from the first pass but it was Fire taking the early lead, 17-8 at the end of the first quarter.

Police, through the shooting of Jillisa Allan (20/33) and Jeselle Navarro (18/24) made a minor comeback in the second session, reducing its deficit to seven (27-20) at the halfway mark.

Fire though stepped its play in the third period and with the combination of Morgan and utility player Candice Guerero in the gaol-attack bib, operating the circle, the firewomen managed to pull further ahead by double-figures, 15, entering the final quarter (45-30).

Kaysha Duncan was installed as the goal-shooter but her five from eight was enough to effect much change in the score and her team went away with a 14-goal loss.

In the second match of the evening, Horizon missing a number of players in its line-up promoted two players, shooters Crystal Jones and Sharda “Sherry” Thomas from its Second Division team and both players lifted the unit to a 55-29 win over CHIPS.

Jones was most influential in the victory, scoring an impressive 44 off 59 tries which helped her team to an 11-8 lead in the first quarter and 27-14 at the half. When the third session concluded the advantage had swelled to 41-21 and victory was claimed by a 26-goal margin.

Working with her in the first three quarters was goal-attack Jocelyn Marcelle, who poured in seven of 14 and later Thomas, who hit each of her four attempts.

For CHIPS, Denise Rose netted 16 in 28 and Shannon Duncan, 13 of 30.

Last Monday, Soul City led by 12 in 26 from Sheniqua Griffith won the Third Division after topping Ebony, 19-9 in the first and second playoff. Finishing third was Gems.

Also, Transcend comfortably beat Malta Carib Senators, 52-34 to place third in the Second Division. Horizon and Malvern are carded to meet in the title-match today.

Results

Thursday

First Division

Fire 57 (Simone Morgan 42/52, Candice Guerero 15/20) vs Police 43 (Jillisa Allan 20/33, Jeselle Navarro 18/24, Kaysha Duncan 5/8). Quarter scores: 1st. 17-8 (Fire), 2nd. 27-20 (Fire), 3rd. 45-30 (Fire).

Horizon 55 (Crystal Jones 44/59, Jocelyn Marcelle 7/14) vs CHIPS 29 (Denise Rose 16/28, Shannon Duncan 13/30). Quarter scores: 1st. 11-8 (Horizon), 2nd. 27-14 (Horizon), 3rd. 41-21 (Horizon).

June 25

Third Division (First/Second playoff)

Soul City 19 (Sheniqua Griffith 12/26, Correne Torres 1/1, Nicola Alleyne 6/11) vs Ebony 9 (Tyeka Marquis 2/5, Cheneil Millette 4/9, Kaffi Horsford 0/1, Georgia-Lee Gill 3/3). Quarter scores: 1st. 6-3 (Soul City), 2nd. 8-5 (Soul City), 3rd. 15-6 (Soul City).

Second Division (Third/Fourth playoff)

Senators 34 (Christie Snaggs 9/14, Zakiya McKenna 25/33) vs Transcend 52 (Nicola Solomon 20/35, Reeka Seerattan 32/44). Quarter scores: 1st. 12-5 (Transcend), 2nd. 26-13 (Transcend), 3rd. 36-22 (Transcend).