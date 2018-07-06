Ahye 8th in Lausanne 200m

National sprinter Michelle-Lee Ahye was far off her best in placing eighth in the women’s 200 metres at 43rd edition of the Diamond League Athletissima in Lausanne, Switzerland, yesterday.

The Commonwealth sprint champion clocked 23.66 seconds to finish last in the half-lap event. Winning was Gabrielle Thomas of USA in a time of 22.47 with Jamile Samuel of the Netherlands second in 22.68 and third was Jamaican Shericka Jackson in 22.84.

This follows her impressive finish on the weekend where she placed second in the women’s 100m dash at the Istvan Gyulai Memorial meet, in Hungary.

Ahye crossed in 11.14 seconds to follow winner Ivory Coast’s Marie Josee Ta Lou to the line in 11.12. In third place was American Dezerea Bryant in 11.26.

Ta Lou had success once again at the Lausanne meet, winning gold in the 100m dash in 10.90 with Jamaican Elaine Thompson taking silver in 10.99 and USA’s Jenna Prandini bagged bronze in 11.00. Filling the other spots respectively were Netherlands’ Dafne Schippers (11.02), Mujinga Kambundji of the host country with a national and personal record (11.03) and sixth was Ivorian Murielle Ahoure with an 11.03-clocking.

Ahye, who clocked 11.14 in her two outdoor victories this year at the NGC/ Sagicor NAAA National Open Championships (June 23) and the Commonwealth Games (April 9) in Australia, did not race in the dash.