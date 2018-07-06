Blind date goes after hat-trick

The John Leotaud trained Blind Date will attempt to land a hattrick of wins in Saturday’s feature event, the Modified Benchmark Handicap for horses rated 90-70 over 1,750 metres on the main track out at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

Blind Date has won both starts impressively so far this season and Brian Boodramsing stays to ride with 48.5 kilos and is expected to go close.

Leotaud also sends out Derby winner Leading Lady which has not been at her best this season.

However, John O’Brien will send out Battle Cry with the in-form Ri Hernandez in the saddle. This horse is well weighted on his best form and goes well fresh.

Others to consider in the eighthorse event is the Glenn Mendez trained Valorous which will be ridden by the in-form Ricky Jadoo and in-form Magical Victory from the Michael Carew stable.

When entries were taken yesterday a total of 86 horses registered for the run.

Post time is 1.05 pm. Here are the declared runners, riders and weights for Day 21 Arima Race Club (ARC) card.