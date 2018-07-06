Williams leads SOS basketballers to Grenada

Stories of Success (SOS) Basketball Academy team, led by captain Charles Williams will open its three-match series, starting today in Grenada, against some of the Spice Isle’s prominent youth teams.

The Academy, coached by Kern George and managed by Chevon Le Gendre, will tip off its tour against Grenada’s Secondary School’s Basketball champions, Grenada Boys’ Secondary School today at the Carenage Sporting Complex. Tomorrow the visitors will face off against a national youth select team, before concluding the series of games against a Secondary Schools’ Basketball Championships All-Star team on Sunday, both at the same venue.

George said, “We are truly excited about going to Grenada. It offers our squad a change in environment, and the challenge of finding ways to perform in unfamiliar surroundings against the unfamiliar opposition is priceless to their development.

“The quality of competition expected should offer both the players and the staff a measure of our level in relation to our Caribbean neighbours, but equally as important is the opportunity to share new experiences and make new friends.”

Upon the team’s return, the Academy will participate at the Spartans T&T’s Basketball Fiesta which runs from July 13-15 at the Jean Pierre Complex in Mucurapo before amplifying their basketball activities through the hosting of their annual Ball All Summer basketball camp series.

SOS Squad

Charles Williams (team captain), Ahkeem Boyd, Ahkeel Boyd, Shannon Harris, Ishmael De Freitas, Nickolai Mills, Kalique Robertson-Forrester, Jovan George, Rawle Strong, Terell John, King Josiah Leacock, Shakyle Peters, Tyrell Edwards, Joshua Franklin, and Jervais Josiah Caracciolo

SOS Staff: Kern George (Head Coach), Chevon Le Gendre (Manager) and Angel Ottley (Strength and Conditioning Coach)