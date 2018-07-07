You are here
Malvern bags division two netball title
Led by the shooting of Aaliyah Mulrain, SWWTU Malvern held off Horizon to be crowned champion of the Second Division in the Lystra Lewis Port-of-Spain Netball League at the Jean Pierre Complex in Mucurapo on Wednesday evening.
Mulrain, the goal-attack, connected 28 goals off 43 attempts to guide her team to a 37-24 victory in the first and second playoff match. Malvern led from the first pass. The quarter scores read 11-4 in the first, 18-13 at the half and in the third 27-19, all in favour of the winner.
Goal-shooter Patrina Ashby added the other nine goals for Malvern from 20 tries.
Shooting for Horizon were six-footer Crystal Jones, who scored a team-high 14 in 26 while her goal-attack Sherry Thomas put in 10 of 14, to finish the season in second place.
In the other match on the evening, Cardinals topped Police, 48-39 in their First Division match thanks to the shooting of Aquila Blugh, who produced 44 of 65 in a match her team led throughout.
Cardinals jumped to an early 13-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, pushing further ahead at the halfway mark, 28-18. Police through the shooting of Jeselle Navarro (30/36) fought back in the third matching Cardinals goal-for-goals but still trailed by 10 goals (28-18), entering the final period.
Again the police officers matched Cardinals’ scoring but it was not enough to overcome the deficit and they went away with the nine-goal defeat.
On Tuesday, Police made a late comeback to share points with Soul City after their match ended tied at 42. Navarro (21/25) was key in helping Police rebound after trailing by five goals (27-19) heading into the fourth and final quarter. Police went on to outscore Soul City, 15-10, to level the score and share the points.
Also, though already capturing the First Division title, Fire remained aggressive in its play to beating Horizon, 41-22, to close out the season unbeaten in the two rounds of matches.
Again, goal-shooter Simone Morgan was on target in the circle, hitting 34 off 39 to ease the fire women to the 19-goal win.
RESULTS
Wednesday
Second Division (First/Second Playoff)
Horizon 24 (Crystal Jones 14/26, Sherry Thomas 10/14) vs SWWTU Malvern 37 (Patrina Ashby 9/20, Aaliyah Mulrain 28/43).
First Division
Cardinals 48 (Aquila Blugh 44/65, Crystal Noel 4/4) vs Police 39 (Jeselle Navarro 30/36, Lystra Solomon-Simmons 3/5, Jillisa Allan 6/12).
Tuesday
First Division
Soul City 42 (Indra Anderson 36/48, Kurtisha Hoyce 6/9) vs Police 42 (Jillisa Allan 11/17, Jeselle Navarro 21/25, Lystra Solomon-Simmons 10/13).
Fire 41 (Simone Morgan 34/49, Chrisarlene Murrell 6/12) vs Horizon 22 (Kareema Lewis 5/8, Jocelyn Marcelle 17/26, Onika Thomas 0/3).
Monday
First Division
CHIPS 19 (Denise Rose 11/22, Shannon Duncan 8/16) vs Cardinals 47 (Crystal Noel 9/12, Aqula Blugh 29/39, Avi-Ann Archie 9/12).
Fire 42 (Simone Morgan 32/46, Chrisarlene Murrell 7/11, Ayanna Hamlet 3/5) vs Soul City 32 (Indra Anderson 24/35, Kurtisha Hoyce 8/12).
Horizon 38 (Kareema Lewis 10/19, Jocelyn Marcelle 28/38) vs Police 47 (Jeselle Navarro 40/46, Lystra Solomon-Simmons 7/13).
