NGC confirms audit report is true

The National Gas Company of T&T (NGC) has confirmed that the report published on the findings of an internal audit into the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) is correct and that they have reserved their rights in the matter and is to decide if they will take further action.

In a letter sent to the attorney of former national cricketer Daren Ganga, NGC Priya Ramsahai, NGC stated: “With respect to your specific request in your letter dated June 29, 2018, as it pertains to the copy of the report enclosed therewith, we hereby confirm that the said report is a true copy of the internal audit report commissioned by NGC into its funding of the TTCB for the period 2014-2016.

“NGC does not wish to be involved in the current matter between your client and the TTCB but reserves its right to take such further action as it deems necessary in order to protect its interest both in this matter and in relation to its findings as contained in its internal audit report.”

Ramsahai had written to NGC seeking clarification that the report published was authentic. She stated in her letter to NGC: “I write with reference to the above-captioned matter wherein I instruct Mr Vivek Lakhan-Joseph and Mr Kiel Taklalsingh on behalf of Mr Daren Ganga. I further refer to my previous correspondence to you dated 29th June 2018, to which we have received no response. Despite not responding to our said 29th June 2018 letter, we note that the TTCB has seen it fit to hold a press conference, ostensibly, in an attempt to treat with the very damning allegations made against it in the NGC audit referred to in our said letter.

“Unfortunately, the executive members of the TTCB appearing at the said press conference were unable to provide any cogent response to the adverse findings made against the TTCB within the said NGC audit. It is also passing strange that rather than attempt to materially address the said adverse findings, the president of the TTCB sought to question the authenticity of the said NGC audit produced by our client. In this regard, we now provide to you a letter of confirmation by NGC which authenticates the said copy of the final audit report. The wording in the said letter states unequivocally and which bears repeating at this stage that this is a final report.

“This is both definitive and unassailable. This further states that the findings were shared with the TTCB previously. It is disconcerting that despite these egregious findings being shared with the Executive by NGC, we are instructed that the executive of the TTCB concealed same from the entire board of the TTCB which is indicative of a lack of transparency and accountability.

“Perhaps tellingly NGC has also expressed the reservation of their legal rights to take further action given the seriousness of the contents of the said final report. Given that your primary contention with respect to the authenticity of the NGC audit has been decisively debunked, it is now incumbent upon you, in the interest of the sport of cricket, its administration and the cricket fraternity to treat with the matters raised in our previous correspondence as a matter of urgency and priority.

“Our client further notes that certain Zones have called upon the executive of the TTCB to convene an emergency board meeting to discuss the content of the audit and potentially appoint an independent auditor to investigate the matters raised in the said NGC audit.

Please note that our clients support and endorse this approach and hereby calls upon you to accede to this request.”