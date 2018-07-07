T&T calls on World Rugby for help

The World Rugby Union will be called upon to overturn a decision by Rugby Americas North (RAN) to throw T&T out of the current 15s Regional Tournament.

T&T’s failure to secure funding in time for its final match of the group play-off against the Cayman Islands has led to RAN cancelling its match, although it initially agreed to gave T&T time to get the funds.

Yesterday, president of the T&T Rugby Football Union (TTRFU) Colin Peters said his union is also unsure if the country will be allowed to compete next year on the regional circuit.

Peters said RAN reneged on an agreement to allow the country time to source funds to travel to the Cayman Islands for the match after the Sports Company of T&T (SporTT) informed the TTRFU that it had no money to send team T&T for its third and final match.

Peters indicated that this was communicated to the RAN upon receiving the information and the RAN agreed to give the TTRFU time to accumulate the funds for the match.

He said: “A little while later, the TTRFU was approached by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs and an agreement was made for it to pay for the team’s trip.

“We were told to go back and re-negotiate with the RAN which we did.

“However a few days later we were told that the match was cancelled and all our points from the previous match ruled null and void.

“We were also told by RAN Regional Manager Niall Brooks that it did not know when the country will compete again.”

Peters said the TTRFU has since written to the RAN about its decision and will also pen a letter to the World Rugby Union for help in dealing with the issue.

T&T was on the verge of winning the group after securing wins against Bermuda and USA South and were in need of a victory over the Cayman Islands.

Victory over the Caymans would have placed T&T on a collision course with either Jamaica and Guyana, the other group contenders, to determine the regional champion.

WALTER ALIBEY

